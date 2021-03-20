Assembly Elections 2021 News LIVE Updates: PM Modi to Address Rallies in Bengal, Assam; BJP Bengal Manifesto Tomorrow

Assembly Elections 2021 News LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing rallies in West Bengal’s Kharagpur in the morning and another rally in Assam in the afternoon on Saturday to campaign for the BJP in the two states.

The prime minister has already addressed multiple rallies in these states ahead of the elections. In Bengal the BJP has also told the Election Commission that central forces need to be present in polling booths in West Bengal and check ID cards of each voter to ensure free and fair elections.

Meanwhile, the TMC has continued to attack the BJP and the leaders who moved to the BJP. On Friday while addressing a rally in East Midnapore’s Tamluk area said, “I blindly supported him. My care towards him was blind. But now I will not tolerate it any more. No place for ‘gaddar’ (traitor). No place for ‘Mir Jafar’. We will not leave an inch to him and to any opposition candidates in any seats in Bengal.”