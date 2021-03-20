politics

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#WestBengalPolls#RoadSafetySeries#Bitcoin
News18» News»India»Assembly Elections 2021 News LIVE Updates: PM Modi to Address Rallies in Bengal, Assam; BJP Bengal Manifesto Tomorrow
yello-bulltLIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Assembly Elections 2021 News LIVE Updates: PM Modi to Address Rallies in Bengal, Assam; BJP Bengal Manifesto Tomorrow

News18 | March 20, 2021, 08:37 IST
facebookTwitterskype
Assembly Elections 2021 News LIVE Updates: PM Modi to Address Rallies in Bengal, Assam; BJP Bengal Manifesto Tomorrow

Event Highlights

Assembly Elections 2021 News LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing rallies in West Bengal’s Kharagpur in the morning and another rally in Assam in the afternoon on Saturday to campaign for the BJP in the two states.

The prime minister has already addressed multiple rallies in these states ahead of the elections. In Bengal the BJP has also told the Election Commission that central forces need to be present in polling booths in West Bengal and check ID cards of each voter to ensure free and fair elections.

Meanwhile, the TMC has continued to attack the BJP and the leaders who moved to the BJP. On Friday while addressing a rally in East Midnapore’s Tamluk area said, “I blindly supported him. My care towards him was blind. But now I will not tolerate it any more. No place for ‘gaddar’ (traitor). No place for ‘Mir Jafar’. We will not leave an inch to him and to any opposition candidates in any seats in Bengal.”

Read More
Mar 20, 2021 08:37 (IST)

READ | 25 per cent Candidates Contesting Bengal Polls Phase-1 Declared Criminal Cases Against Themselves: ADR

Forty-eight of the 191 candidates contesting the first phase of assembly elections in West Bengal on March 27 or a little over 25 per cent have declared criminal cases against themselves, according to…

Mar 20, 2021 08:22 (IST)

Congress Central Election Committee to meet in Delhi later today, to discuss upcoming West Bengal Elections.

Mar 20, 2021 07:52 (IST)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to interact with employees at the IOC Refinery in Assam's Tinsukia and hold two public meetings in Jorhat and Biswanath today. 

Mar 20, 2021 07:51 (IST)

Modi's Rallies in Bengal, Assam Today | Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address rallies in West Bengal's Kharagpur and Assam's Chabua today.

Mar 20, 2021 07:47 (IST)

READ | 'Dal Bhat' and Wage War in Tea Gardens Ahead of Assam Assembly Elections

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during his two-day visit to the poll-bound Assam, had his lunch with the tea garden workers of Dinjoy Tea Estate at Chabua in Upper Assam on Friday.

Mar 20, 2021 07:35 (IST)

BJP is Ally Less: TMC MP | TMC MP Derek O'Brien calls BJP a 'destructive party' and says that the saffron party is even more brazen about using their three ‘most trusted allies’ (CBI, ED, IT) pre election. 

Mar 20, 2021 07:27 (IST)

READ | 'My Care Towards Him Was Blind...': Mamata Banerjee Sharpens Attack on 'Traitor' Suvendu Adhikari

Stepping up an attack against friend-turned-bitter foe and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday called him a "traitor" and said that she had blindly…

Mar 20, 2021 07:14 (IST)

BJP Manfiesto For Bengal To Be Released Tomorrow | The Bharatiya Janata Party is set to unveil its manifesto for West Bengal polls tomorrow and is likely to promise to turn around the "corruption-ridden" state through transparent governance aimed at rebranding the state as an investment destination. The party's 'shankhnad' for elections through its manifesto may have suggestions such as developing international borders to boost markets, promoting vocal for local, revival of industries, reconciling land acquisition policy with the interest of farmers, increasing farmers' income through technology and other models of farming, boosting jute and tea industry, reviving shelved projects and modernisation of police. In the backdrop of past agitations at Nandigram and Singur, the BJP manifesto is likely to have a promise of doing away with "anti-industry policy of past 34 years of Left Front rule and 10 years of Trinamool Congress rule".

Mar 20, 2021 07:08 (IST)

489 Nominations Filed in Puducherry | Filing of nominations for the April 6 Assembly poll in Union Territory ended on Friday and a total of 489 nominations for 30 seats were filed by different political parties and Independent candidates. Scrutiny of papers is scheduled for Saturday and last date for withdrawal of candidature is March 22, a press release from the Election Department said here. The election would be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes on May 2. A total of 222 nominations were received today, the last day to file papers; 489 nominations were totally received since the process of polling began on March 12 with the publication of the notification.

Mar 20, 2021 07:01 (IST)

BJP Alleges Candidate Attacked by CPI(M) Workers | The BJP has alleged that its candidate Anoop Antony, contesting the April 6 state Assembly polls from Ambalappuzha constituency, was attacked by some CPI(M) workers, a charge dismissed by the Left party. The party alleged that the incident occurred when Antony was engaged in election campaign at Mullackal area in the city in the evening. Antony has been admitted to the General Hospital, Alappuzha, they said. The CPI(M) rejected the charge, saying none of its party workers are involved in such incidents.

Mar 20, 2021 06:58 (IST)

Kerala Assembly polls | A total of 2,138 nominations were filed on 140 Assembly constituencies till Friday, the last date of filing of nomination papers; highest 235 nominations were filed in Malappuram, followed by Kozhikode at 226: Election Commission data

Mar 20, 2021 06:47 (IST)

Assam: 309 Candidates File Nominations | A total of 309 candidates have filed their papers for 40 constituencies going to polls in the third and final phase in Assam on April 6, election commission officials said. Friday was the last date to submit nominations. Prominent candidates to file their nominations for the third phase include BJP ministers Himanta Biswa Sarma (Jalukbari), Siddhartha Bhattacharya (Gauhati East), Chandra Mohan Patowary (Dharampaur), the partys state president Ranjeet Kumar Dass and AGP minister Phani Bhushan Choudhury (Bongaigaon). Sitting Congress MLA Rekibuddin Ahmed and former AGP MLA Kamala Kalita (Chaygaon) also submitted their papers, while Kokrajhar Lok Sabha MP Naba Kumar Sarania filed his nomination from Barama as an Independent. 

Assembly Elections 2021 News LIVE Updates: PM Modi to Address Rallies in Bengal, Assam; BJP Bengal Manifesto Tomorrow
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a public gathering in West Bengal.

TMC leader Madan Mitra also attacked Adhikari saying, “Suvendu may have to move to Pakistan as he won’t be able to stay in Nandigram post May 2.”

In Kerala, the crime branch filed a case against ED officials for forcing Swapna Suresh, the main accused in the gold smuggling case, to give a statement against chief minister Pinrayi Vijayan.

Live TV LIVE TV

Recommended For You