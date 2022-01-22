Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Top BJP Leaders in West UP Today, Amit Shah to Campaign in Kairana, Nadda in Amroha, Bijnor

Read more

is playing a key role in the party’s campaign in the politically crucial state, will also hold a meeting with party workers in Shamli and Baghpat, sources said, adding that he will later have an interaction with eminent citizens in Meerut.

Shah’s choice of Kairana is significant as BJP leaders had alleged in the run-up to the 2017 assembly polls that a large number of Hindus were forced to migrate from the area due to threats. The BJP has fielded Mriganka Singh, eldest daughter of late Hukum Singh who had won the seat several times. Uttar Pradesh will have seven-phase polls starting from February 10.

Meanwhile, BJP President JP Nadda will be campaigning in Western UP districts of Amroha and Bijnor ahead of polling for first phase. Nadda will reach Bijnor on Saturday at 1:00 pm and will crucial meeting with the Vidhan Sabha officials of Bijnor, Nagina Muzaffarnagar at 1:30 pm.

The BJP national president will then reach Gajraula at 3:00 pm and will hold an important meeting with the office-bearers of Amroha, Moradabad and Meerut assemblies at the residence of MP Kanwar Singh Tanwar.

On Friday, Nadda held a review meeting with office-bearers of the 40 constituencies in Agra’s Braj region and discussed key issues. He held two rounds of meeting one with the party’s functionaries from 20 Assembly constituencies located in Agra, Fatehpur Sikri, Mathura and Firozabad and the second with those in-charge of the 20 constituencies in Aligarh, Hathras, Etah and Mainpuri.

