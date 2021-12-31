Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates: Amit Shah to Address Public Meetings in UP Today; Sale for 19th Tranche of Electoral Bonds to Open on Jan 1

Live now
Assembly Elections LIVE Updates: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will pay a visit to Ram Lalla and the Hanumangarhi temple in Ayodhya on Friday and address three public meetings in Uttar Pradesh. Shah will be addressing the public meetings during the party’s Jan Vishwas Yatra. In a statement issued here, the Uttar Pradesh BJP said Shah will visit the Hanumangarhi temple (in Ayodhya) on Friday at 10.30 am, and then will Read More
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj Thursday promised to the trading and business community that his party will eliminate the alleged ‘Inspector Raj’ and corruption from Punjab if it is voted to power in the 2022 state assembly polls. Bharadwaj heard the problems of the trading and business community here. “The main problem for all the traders is the ‘Inspector Raj’. Officers and leaders together loot business here by collecting bribes, he said. He said that when the AAP formed the government in Delhi in 2015, the businessmen used to be harassed by the officers. Then a decision was taken that no inspector or officer will go to any factory or industry, he said, adding that many problems of the traders then got resolved on their own.
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Thursday said the state is the top performer in the five parameters of self-reliance, and its economy is better than Delhi’s which has “spoiled” its economy by “giving freebies”. “We have set our targets in the direction of ‘aatamnirbhar Haryana’ for achieving the goal of making India a five trillion economy as visualised by Prime Minister, Sh. Narendra Modi. While realizing the dream of Atmanirbhar Haryana and Atmanirbhar Bharat, we will strengthen the economy of the state and the country,” he said, according to a government statement. Speaking at a programme organised by a national Hindi daily here, he said five parameters have been set for self-reliance including strengthening the economy, improving infrastructure, improving systems, demography and attracting investments.
AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday promised to end the transport mafia in Punjab and resolve all issues of the transport sector if his party is voted to power after the 2022 state assembly polls. Kejriwal, who came to Chandigarh, joined a transporters’ dharna here. The protesters handed over a memorandum to him. After receiving the memorandum, the Aam Aadmi Party leader said if his party forms the next government in Punjab, it will wipe out the transport mafia and accede to all demands of the protesters. “I have come to you as your brother, not as a political leader. It would be my good fortune if I could solve your problems and save your livelihood. So, give AAP a chance. You won’t need to stage another dharna ever,” Kejriwal told the gathering.
Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina on Thursday claimed the party enjoys immense public support as dozens of political leaders and social activists joined the party here. He said this support will reflect in the assembly polls. READ MORE
Ahead of assembly elections in five states, the government on Thursday approved issuance of the 19th tranche of electoral bonds which will be open for sale from January 1 to 10. Electoral bonds have been pitched as an alternative to cash donations made to political parties as part of efforts to bring transparency in political funding. However, Opposition parties have been raising concerns about alleged opaqueness in funding through such bonds.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj on Thursday promised to the trading and business community that his party will eliminate the alleged ‘Inspector Raj’ and corruption from Punjab if it is voted to power in the 2022 state assembly polls. Bharadwaj heard the problems of the trading and business community here.
“The main problem for all the traders is the ‘Inspector Raj’. Officers and leaders together loot business here by collecting bribes, he said. He said that when the AAP formed the government in Delhi in 2015, the businessmen used to be harassed by the officers. Then a decision was taken that no inspector or officer will go to any factory or industry, he said, adding that many problems of the traders then got resolved on their own.
Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Thursday said the state is the top performer in the five parameters of self-reliance, and its economy is better than Delhi’s which has “spoiled” its economy by “giving freebies”. “We have set our targets in the direction of ‘aatamnirbhar Haryana’ for achieving the goal of making India a five trillion economy as visualised by Prime Minister, Sh. Narendra Modi.
While realizing the dream of Atmanirbhar Haryana and Atmanirbhar Bharat, we will strengthen the economy of the state and the country,” he said, according to a government statement. Speaking at a programme organised by a national Hindi daily here, he said five parameters have been set for self-reliance including strengthening the economy, improving infrastructure, improving systems, demography and attracting investments.
“Among these, Haryana is in a much better position than other states of the country in terms of economy. Even our economy is better than the national capital Delhi. While the income of Delhi state is good but they have spoiled their economy by giving freebies. On the contrary, in Haryana we are making our citizens responsible,” he said.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.