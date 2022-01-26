CHANGE LANGUAGE
Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP to Release Manifesto in U'khand on Feb 2; Cong Releases 2nd List of 23 Candidates for Punjab

Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: The Congress party has so far announced 109 candidates of the total 117 assembly seats in Punjab.

News18.com | January 26, 2022, 08:56 IST
Nalin Mehta Writes: 5 Reasons Why Christophe Jaffrelot and Ashoka University Data on BJP, Caste Are Wrong

The Congress on Tuesday released its second list of 23 candidates for Punjab assembly elections, fielding former chief minister Harcharan Singh Brar's daughter-in-law Karan Brar from Muktsar. With this, the party has so far announced 109 candidates of the total 117 assembly seats in Punjab. Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu's aide Smit Singh has been fielded from

Jan 26, 2022 08:56 IST

Exclusive | BJP Will Give Grandeur and Divinity to Mathura’s Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple: UP Minister

The Bharatiya Janata Party will give grandeur and divinity to the Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple in Mathura in line with the “Kashi model” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, says Uttar Pradesh power minister Shrikant Sharma. “Who else apart from the BJP can do this?” the BJP’s Mathura candidate for the February-March assembly elections told CNN- News18 in an interview during his campaign in his constituency on Tuesday. READ MORE

Jan 26, 2022 08:20 IST

READ | Kairana Incident Will Be Repeated in Uttar Pradesh If SP Is Voted to Power: Minister Sanjeev Balyan

Sanjeev Balyan, Union minister and prominent Jat face of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), warned people of Uttar Pradesh that communal riots like the 2013 Kairana incident would be repeated, if Samajwadi Party is voted to power. READ MORE

Jan 26, 2022 08:13 IST

Punjab Polls: SAD (Sanyukt) Announces Remaining Two Candidates

The SAD (Sanyukt), an ally of the BJP, on Tuesday announced its two remaining candidates for next month’s Punjab assembly polls. Gurpal Singh Goldy will contest from Raikot seat and Harshit Kumar Sheetal from Payal assembly constituency, according to the party. The party had earlier announced 13 candidates. The Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt), which is led by Rajya Sabha MP Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, is contesting the state assembly polls in alliance with the BJP and the former chief minister Amarinder Singh-led Punjab Lok Congress.

Jan 26, 2022 07:46 IST

ECI to Send Coloured Voter ID Cards, Bengal Officials Awarded for Conduct of Elections

The Election Commission of India(ECI) has decided to courier coloured Elector Photo Identity Cards (EPIC) to newly enrolled voters via post, a senior official said on Tuesday. The service was launched on January 25 which is celebrated as National Voters’ Day. We will start sending the voter cards directly to recipients by post. The service will be officially launched on National Voters’ Day, he said.

Jan 26, 2022 07:38 IST

Congress Announces 23 More Candidates for Punjab Assembly Polls

The Congress on Tuesday released its second list of 23 candidates for Punjab assembly elections, fielding former chief minister Harcharan Singh Brar’s daughter-in-law Karan Brar from Muktsar. With this, the party has so far announced 109 candidates of the total 117 assembly seats in Punjab.

Jan 26, 2022 07:20 IST

READ | TMC Announces Third List of 6 Candidates for Goa Assembly Polls

The Trinamool Congress Party (TMC) on Tuesday announced its third list of six candidates for the Goa Assembly elections scheduled to be held on February 14. With this, the Mamata Banerjee-led party has declared a total of 24 candidates for the upcoming polls. READ MORE

Jan 26, 2022 07:16 IST

Priyanka Gandhi Accuses UP Police of Vandalising Students' Hostel in Prayagraj

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday accused the Uttar Pradesh Police of assaulting students and vandalising their hostel in Prayagraj for allegedly protesting against unemployment in the city. Sharing a purported video of the incident on Twitter, Priyanka Gandhi said, It is highly condemnable that police in Prayagraj are thrashing students and vandalising their lodges and hostels.

Jan 26, 2022 07:12 IST

UP Elections: Two Women Among 8 More Candidates Declared by BJP

The BJP on Tuesday declared names of eight more candidates including two women — Gudiya Katheriya from Auraiya and Poonam Sankhwar from Rasulabad in Kanpur Dehat. The party declared Sanjeev Kumar Diwakar from Jalesar constituency and Veerendra Verma from Marhara seat in Etah district.

Jan 26, 2022 07:11 IST

Congress Targets BJP Over Baliyan Remarks

The Congress on Tuesday targeted the BJP over a purported video clip of Union minister Sanjeev Baliyan making derogatory remarks against Brahmins. Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate alleged that the remarks made in the clip, which has gone viral, show the anti-Brahmin, anti-Dalit mindset of the BJP. She also alleged that BJP leaders have made such casteist remarks against Dalits and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in the past. "The Uttar Pradesh government, the central government and the BJP leadership should apologise for the shameful remarks made by the union minister," she said.

Read more

Amargarh assembly seat, while former Punjab chief minister Rajinder Kaur Bhathal’s son-in-law Vikram Bajwa got the ticket from Sahnewal assembly constituency. Former Punjab minister Ashwani Sekhri has been again fielded from his Batala assembly seat, which he lost last time. Former MLA Harchand Kaur has been fielded from Mehal Kalan (SC) constituency.

Opposition BJP on Tuesday slammed the West Bengal government’s decision to launch the neighbourhood learning center project claiming that it will compromise the security of the students and the teachers alike. Party state spokesman Samik Bhattacharya told the media that the state government instead of ensuring that classes resume immediately in the educational institutions, is resorting to gimmicks like launching the neighbourhood learning project which will not benefit the vast majority of primary and pre-primary students.

The Congress on Tuesday targeted the BJP over a purported video clip of Union minister Sanjeev Baliyan making derogatory remarks against Brahmins. Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate alleged that the remarks made in the clip, which has gone viral, show the anti-Brahmin, anti-Dalit mindset of the BJP. She also alleged that BJP leaders have made such casteist remarks against Dalits and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in the past. “The Uttar Pradesh government, the central government and the BJP leadership should apologise for the shameful remarks made by the union minister,” she said.

The BJP on Tuesday declared names of eight more candidates including two women — Gudiya Katheriya from Auraiya and Poonam Sankhwar from Rasulabad in Kanpur Dehat. The party declared Sanjeev Kumar Diwakar from Jalesar constituency and Veerendra Verma from Marhara seat in Etah district.

