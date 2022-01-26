Read more

Amargarh assembly seat, while former Punjab chief minister Rajinder Kaur Bhathal’s son-in-law Vikram Bajwa got the ticket from Sahnewal assembly constituency. Former Punjab minister Ashwani Sekhri has been again fielded from his Batala assembly seat, which he lost last time. Former MLA Harchand Kaur has been fielded from Mehal Kalan (SC) constituency.

Opposition BJP on Tuesday slammed the West Bengal government’s decision to launch the neighbourhood learning center project claiming that it will compromise the security of the students and the teachers alike. Party state spokesman Samik Bhattacharya told the media that the state government instead of ensuring that classes resume immediately in the educational institutions, is resorting to gimmicks like launching the neighbourhood learning project which will not benefit the vast majority of primary and pre-primary students.

The Congress on Tuesday targeted the BJP over a purported video clip of Union minister Sanjeev Baliyan making derogatory remarks against Brahmins. Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate alleged that the remarks made in the clip, which has gone viral, show the anti-Brahmin, anti-Dalit mindset of the BJP. She also alleged that BJP leaders have made such casteist remarks against Dalits and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in the past. “The Uttar Pradesh government, the central government and the BJP leadership should apologise for the shameful remarks made by the union minister,” she said.

The BJP on Tuesday declared names of eight more candidates including two women — Gudiya Katheriya from Auraiya and Poonam Sankhwar from Rasulabad in Kanpur Dehat. The party declared Sanjeev Kumar Diwakar from Jalesar constituency and Veerendra Verma from Marhara seat in Etah district. It has named Mamtesh Shakya from Patiyali and Hari Om Verma from Amanpur (both in Kasganj district). The party has decided to field Priyaranjan Ashu Diwakar from Kishani seat in Mainpuri district.

