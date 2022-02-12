Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP to Release Punjab Manifesto Today; SP Candidate Booked in Prayagraj Over 'Cash Distribution'

Live now
Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to release its poll manifesto in Punjab today. All constituencies of the state will go to polls on February 20 in a single phase. Meanwhile, in a flip-flop, Congress party’s sitting MLA from Sri Hargobindpur Balwinder Singh Laddi on Friday rejoined the BJP after parting ways with the saffron party last month. BJP national general secretary Read More
Union Minister Sardar Hardeep Puri, along with senior BJP leaders, will release the party manifesto at 2 pm in Jalandhar today. Punjab will go to polls on February 20.
The upcoming Punjab polls will have at least 315 candidates who have declared criminal cases against themselves, more than three times the number in the 2017 assembly elections, a new report stated. READ MORE
“I have joined SP as there’s communication gap in Congress, created by 2nd-line leadership which doesn’t want ground-level workers to meet national leadership. I wanted to meet Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi, but 2nd line leadership didn’t let me,” Salim Khan said.
BJP leader Uma Bharti on Friday alleged efforts were being made to influence the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls through rhetorics on the ‘hijab’ row in Karnataka as a part of a conspiracy and advised political parties to refrain from commenting on the issue. About Uniform Civil Code, the former union minister said the first consultation on the matter will be held with all the constituents of the society.
Two candidates have been booked for concealing information about being proclaimed offenders while filing nomination papers for the February 20 Punjab assembly elections. Punjab’s Chief Electoral Officer S Karuna Raju said an FIR has been registered against candidate Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra alias Harmeet Singh Dhillon from the Sanaur assembly constituency in Patiala district. Pathanmajra is a candidate of the Aam Aadmi Party. A case under relevant sections of the Representation of People Act and the IPC has been registered at Julkan Police Station at Sanaur, he said.
Laddi along with Bajwa, who is the younger brother of senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa, had first joined the BJP after quitting the Congress on December 28 in Delhi. However, six days after joining the saffron party, Laddi had returned to Congress fold and rejoined the Punjab’s ruling outfit in the presence of AICC in-charge of Punjab affairs Harish Chaudhary and Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said the iron ore mining in Goa will be resumed as soon as his party comes to power in the state after the Assembly elections. He was speaking at a public meeting in Curchorem constituency in South Goa district, a part of the mining belt. Congress will restart the mining industry as soon as the party forms government, Gandhi said, campaigning ahead of the February 14 elections. He questioned the seriousness of the ruling BJP’s assurance that mining will be resumed within six months.
“BJP leaders say that they will resume mining. Then why didn’t they do it in the last five years?” he asked. Gandhi also said that all projects which are detrimental to the coastal state’s interests will be scrapped, including three projects which would affect the Mollem Wildlife Sanctuary.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.