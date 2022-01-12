Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Nearly 60 BJP MLAs May Not Get Tickets; Will Announce Punjab CM Face Next Week, Says Kejriwal

Live now
Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Punjab AAP chief Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday alleged that there was a “deal” between Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and the Badal family for saving Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia who has been booked in a drugs case. The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday had granted him anticipatory bail in the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act filed against him. Read More
The Samajwadi Party called for a key meeting today, ahead of the assembly elections. Allies including Jayant Chaudhary, Shivpal, Rajbhar, Sanjay Chauhan, and others are also expected to participate in the meeting. Congress leaders Imran Masood MLAs Naresh Saini and Masood Akhtar also expected to join Samajwadi Party.
AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal said the chief ministerial candidate for Punjab will be announced next week. Kejriwal, who landed in Chandigarh today, also said the party will improve the law and order situation in the state if voted to power.
“We assure people of Punjab to improve the law & order situation and ensure justice in all previous incidents of sacrilege if AAP comes to power. Security will be ensured to all, be it PM or anyone else,” AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal tells reporters as he arrives in Chandigarh.
Amid the breach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security, various leaders of political parties, mainly the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), are likely to get security cover in Punjab, considering the threat perception during the state elections. The process of giving security based on threat perception assessment has already started. READ MORE
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that central government funds for various schemes were not fully utilised on many occasions due to the “apathy of officials” of the state. Handing over job letters to 546 new appointees, Sarma appealed to them to bring a new work culture to the government machinery and said that the schemes have suffered in Assam due to the reluctance of employees to work hard.
Congress Punjab President Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday said that it’s the people of Punjab who will decide the Chief Minister and not the party high command. The remark is likely to irk party high command and especially the party’s state unit. Sidhu made the statements during an interaction with reporters as the state is scheduled to go for assembly polls on February 14. READ MORE
BJP president J P Nadda claimed on Tuesday that people have seen the role of the Congress government in Punjab in the “planned conspiracy” to play with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security. He made the remarks in apparent reaction to a news channel’s ‘sting’ that purportedly quoted Punjab Police officials saying that they did not act against protestors who blocked the route of Modi’s carcade last week as they did not have orders from their superiors.
In an apparent much ado about nothing, BJP MLA Vinay Shakya’s daughter on Tuesday alleged that her father has gone missing after her uncle and grandmother took him to Lucknow from Auraiya but the police saiud the lawmaker is safe at his home in Etawah. Amid reports that Shakya too is to join the Samajwadi Party like three other party MLAs after the resignation by UP minister Swami Prasad Maurya, the Bidhuna MLA’s daughter Riya on Tuesday alleged that her father has become untraceable after her uncle Devesh Shakya and grandmother took him to Lucknow. Riya raised the alarm on a viral video while also demanding from the Uttar Pradesh government to trace her father. Amid Riya’s alarms, Auraiya Superintendent of Police Abhishek Verma said the BJP MLA is well and presently safe with his mother at their residence in Shanti Colony in Etawah.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has sought suggestions from Members of Parliament and other stakeholders on the proposed amendments in the Indian Penal Code, CrPC and the Indian Evidence Act. In a letter to the MPs and others, the home minister said that the experience of seven decades of Indian democracy calls for a comprehensive review of the criminal laws. especially the IPC 1860, the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) 1973 and the Indian Evidence Act 1872 and adapt them in accordance with the contemporary needs and aspirations of the people.
Bahujan Samaj Party’s Punjab president Jasvir Singh Garhi has urged the Election Commission to reschedule polls in the state in view of the Guru Ravidas Jayanti. Voting in Punjab is scheduled to take place on February 14 while counting of votes will be held on March 10. In a statement here, Garhi said the 645th Jayanti of Guru Ravidas falls on February 16 and, like every year, thousands of followers of Guru Ravidas will leave from Punjab, especially Doaba area, in special trains for his birthplace Govardhanpur Kanshi Banaras on February 13-14 for paying obeisance there. This will deprive them of their voting right as they will be in Banaras on the polling day for Punjab that is February 14, he said.
Aam Aadmi Party leader Mann alleged that a “weak” case was registered against Majithia. “There was a deal between Channi and the Badal family even before the FIR that Congress government would file a weak case against Majithia and no concrete action would be taken. That’s why the Congress government did not arrest Majithia even after FIR or the rejection of his anticipatory bail from the Mohali court,” Mann alleged in a statement here.
BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday entered into an argument with the police during campaigning for party candidates in Asansol Municipal Corporation election after his rally was stopped there for allegedly flouting Covid safety norms. While the police claimed that Ghosh was campaigning with a large number of people and stopped him from canvassing, the former state BJP president denied the charge and asserted that only five party members were with him.
“The West Bengal Police personnel are working under the instruction of the Trinamool Congress. People want to meet me, interact with me. If they want to talk to me when I am having morning tea, can they be added to the list of campaigners? But they cannot deter us in this way. We will campaign within the ambit of SEC guidelines,” he said. He was seen having an altercation with police officials.
