Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: EC Bans Exit Polls in UP; Akhilesh Says 'BJP Shaken to Core, That's Why Conducting Door-to-Door'

Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates:
Only a BJP-led “double-engine” dispensation can restore Punjab’s glory, Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi said on Saturday asserting that massive development works were carried out by the saffron party-led Union government although it is not in power in the state. Describing the people of Punjab as hard-working, the Union Minister of State for External Affairs said that If good governance is provided then the state can move on the path of progress. READ MORE
The Punjab Lok Congress Party (PLC) on Saturday changed the candidature from the Nakodar seat from where former Indian hockey team captain Ajit Pal Singh was nominated as it announced another list of candidates for the next month’s assembly polls. Besides, four candidates of the former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh-led PLC will now fight the polls on the BJP symbol, a Punjab BJP leader said on Saturday.
A few days back, the PLC had announced a list of 22 candidates, nominating ex-captain of Indian hockey team Ajit Pal Singh from Nakodar. The 74-year-old Ajit Pal Singh was one of the prominent faces of the PLC for the February 20 polls.
In a new list announced on Saturday, the PLC has replaced the former Indian hockey captain with Shammi Kumar Kalyan from Nakodar. When contacted, Ajit Pal Singh said his name could not be enrolled in the voting list in Punjab.
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party’s only aim was to support rioters, and that they were responsible for the brutal deaths of Hindu youths protecting their religion during the Muzaffarnagar riots in 2013. Addressing a gathering in Muradnagar on Saturday, Adityanath attacked the SP over the riots that happened when Akhilesh was the chief minister. More than 60 people were killed and over 40,000 displaced. READ MORE
“Who picked Rahul Gandhi’s pocket at Sri Harmandir Sahib,” former Union Minister and SAD MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal asked on Saturday, prompting the Congress to hit back, asking her not to spread false news. Gandhi, who was on a day’s visit to Punjab on Wednesday, had also visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar, where several party candidates fighting the February 20 assembly polls, paid obeisance. Gandhi, later that evening, also visited Jalandhar where he addressed a virtual rally. READ MORE
After days of hectic negotiations, the BJP and JD(U) on Saturday sealed their seat-sharing agreement to contest 24 vacant seats in Bihar Legislative Council, polls to which are likely to be held in March-April. Addressing a joint press conference, Union minister and BJP leader Bhupendra Yadav said that the saffron party will contest 13 seats, and Nitish Kumar’s party 11. READ MORE
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday accused the Prayagraj administration of stopping the release of her party’s manifesto for youths while taking no action against BJPO leaders allegedly indulging in making hate speeches.
She also accused the Election Commission of crushing democracy allegedly in collusion with local administration. “The BJP leaders campaigned with the crowd and talked hateful things. READ MORE
The SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav claimed the people of Uttar Pradesh have already given their verdict and the BJP is “nervous” over it. “A wrestler who loses sometimes bites or pulls. These people (BJP) have already lost. This time BJP is shaken to the core, which is why they have to conduct door-to-door campaigns,” Yadav said at a press conference along with Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhry, after taking the ‘ann sankalp’ of defeating the BJP.
The Election Commission has banned all exit polls pertaining to the coming Assembly elections from 7.00 am on February 10 to 6.30 pm on March 7. In a statement issued here on Saturday, UP’s Chief Electoral Officer Ajay Kumar Shukla said that conducting the exit polls, its publication in print or electronic media or its publicity has been banned from 7.00 am on February 10 to 6.30 pm on March 7. Any person who violates the order will be punished with a two-year jail term or fine or both.
The Uttar Pradesh elections will throw no surprise result, the real surprise would come up in the Gujarat assembly polls due later this year, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav claimed on Saturday exuding confidence of forming the government after the UP assembly polls. Making a slew of poll promises, he said his alliance government would open “Samajwadi Canteens” for the poor to get subsidized meals for Rs 10.
Similarly, “ration outlets” would be started for the poor and labourers, he said. The SP supremo claimed the people of Uttar Pradesh have already given their verdict and the BJP is “nervous” over it. “A wrestler who loses sometimes bites or pulls. These people (BJP) have already lost. This time BJP is shaken to the core, which is why they have to conduct door-to-door campaigns,” Yadav said at a press conference along with Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhry, after taking the ‘ann sankalp’ of defeating the BJP.
He said the BJP government has been claiming to provide subsidised ration to 80 crore poor people in the country and that is their admission of India’s growing poverty, as confirmed by surveys worldwide. “In the event of formation of the SP-led alliance government, ‘Samajwadi canteens’ and ‘ration outlets’ would be opened for the poor and labourers. He said from these outlets subsided ration and other essential items would be made available to the poor, homeless and labourers.
“In the Samajwadi canteens, a thali (meals) having nutritious items would be made available at a subsidised rate of Rs 10,” he said, adding the objective behind this would be to end hunger in the state. He said this would be part of their election manifesto. He asserted that the voters will teach a lesson to those who are honouring the killers of Mahatma Gandhi and the UP election results will bring happiness to the state.
“The people of Uttar Pradesh have given their verdict. No surprise is going to come here. Farmers, young traders, people of all sections have made up their mind that the government is going to be formed by those in the Samajwadi Party alliance,” he said. “The real surprise will come from Gujarat where elections are to be held after Uttar Pradesh,” the Samajwadi Party chief said.
Yadav made the assertion in a news conference at Vedanta Farm House. He was on a visit to Ghaziabad along with his party’s poll partner Rashtriya Lok Dal supremo Jayant Chaudhary in support of their party candidates.
