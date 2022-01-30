Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: EC Bans Exit Polls in UP; Akhilesh Says 'BJP Shaken to Core, That's Why Conducting Door-to-Door'

Read more

The Uttar Pradesh elections will throw no surprise result, the real surprise would come up in the Gujarat assembly polls due later this year, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav claimed on Saturday exuding confidence of forming the government after the UP assembly polls. Making a slew of poll promises, he said his alliance government would open “Samajwadi Canteens” for the poor to get subsidized meals for Rs 10.

Similarly, “ration outlets” would be started for the poor and labourers, he said. The SP supremo claimed the people of Uttar Pradesh have already given their verdict and the BJP is “nervous” over it. “A wrestler who loses sometimes bites or pulls. These people (BJP) have already lost. This time BJP is shaken to the core, which is why they have to conduct door-to-door campaigns,” Yadav said at a press conference along with Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhry, after taking the ‘ann sankalp’ of defeating the BJP.

He said the BJP government has been claiming to provide subsidised ration to 80 crore poor people in the country and that is their admission of India’s growing poverty, as confirmed by surveys worldwide. “In the event of formation of the SP-led alliance government, ‘Samajwadi canteens’ and ‘ration outlets’ would be opened for the poor and labourers. He said from these outlets subsided ration and other essential items would be made available to the poor, homeless and labourers.

“In the Samajwadi canteens, a thali (meals) having nutritious items would be made available at a subsidised rate of Rs 10,” he said, adding the objective behind this would be to end hunger in the state. He said this would be part of their election manifesto. He asserted that the voters will teach a lesson to those who are honouring the killers of Mahatma Gandhi and the UP election results will bring happiness to the state.

“The people of Uttar Pradesh have given their verdict. No surprise is going to come here. Farmers, young traders, people of all sections have made up their mind that the government is going to be formed by those in the Samajwadi Party alliance,” he said. “The real surprise will come from Gujarat where elections are to be held after Uttar Pradesh,” the Samajwadi Party chief said.

Yadav made the assertion in a news conference at Vedanta Farm House. He was on a visit to Ghaziabad along with his party’s poll partner Rashtriya Lok Dal supremo Jayant Chaudhary in support of their party candidates.

