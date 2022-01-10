Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP's Michael Lobo to Join Goa Cong Ahead of Polls; Samyukta Samaj Morcha Denies Alliance with AAP

Read more

Congress on Sunday released its second list of candidates for the Goa assembly elections. In this list, seven candidates have been named for the February 14 single-phase polls for the 40-member state assembly. The names of candidates were finalised after a meeting of the central election committee of the Congress, and it was chaired by party president Sonia Gandhi, according to a statement.

The candidates in this list are Jitendra Gaonkar, Rodolf Louis Fernandes, Rajesh Faldessai, Manisha Shenvi Usgaonkar, Viriato Fernandes, Olencio Simoes and Avertano Furtado. Congress had last month declared the names of eight candidates for the elections.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday urged the Election Commission to remove some top UP government officials, alleging that they are functioning like “workers” of the incumbent BJP. In a statement, Samajwadi Party chief spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said a memorandum was submitted to the poll panel in this regard. Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh alleged that the BJP is misusing the government machinery. “Some officers are working as BJP agents,” he said. “There are apprehensions that the government may misuse these officials and the Election Commission must immediately remove the officials who worked as the agents of the BJP in the past five years,” he said.

