Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: EC to Review Ban on Physical Rallies Today; Notice to U’khand Min for Using Movie Clip in Promo Video

Live now
Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Congress chief Sonia Gandhi has started discussions with party leaders and workers to pick its chief ministerial face in poll-bound Punjab, where it is seeking to retain power, party sources said on Sunday. Gandhi is seeking responses from Congress leaders and workers through the party’s Shakti app, they said. The opinion of common people on the issue will also be sought in a day or Read More
Former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia on Sunday accused Navjot Singh Sidhu of doing nothing for the people of the Amritsar East constituency from where the state Congress chief is seeking re-election. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has fielded Majithia from his traditional Majitha Assembly segment as well as from the Amritsar East seat.
“Amit Shah doesn’t know the contribution of Congress and Gandhi’s family to Goa. It was Indira Gandhi who decided that Goa needs a referendum, opinion poll on whether to choose to be with Maharashtra or not. Rajiv Gandhi gave Goa statehood. Today’s BJP (Goa unit) is an old Congress consisting of all those people who had defected us. Corrupt people are with BJP. If he listens to Goa Ex-Governor Satya Pal Malik then he will know how much corruption is there in their govt. People of Goa are fed up with BJP,” said Dinesh Gundu Rao, AICC Goa in-charge.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday appealed to youngsters in Goa to support BJP for their better future and took a dig at Congress, saying youths will never know when Rahul Gandhi will go on vacation and the state government will destabilise in the coastal state. During his interaction with social media volunteers of BJP at Vasco city, Shah, who was on a one-day visit to Goa ahead of the February 14 elections, said that only BJP can guarantee a better future to the young people.
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi has started discussions with party leaders and workers to pick its chief ministerial face in poll-bound Punjab, where it is seeking to retain power, party sources said on Sunday. Gandhi is seeking responses from Congress leaders and workers through the party’s Shakti app, they said. The opinion of common people on the issue will also be sought in a day or two, the sources said.
Days after Jayant Chaudhary’s terse “not a coin, won’t flip” response to the BJP’s apparent attempt to woo him, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the Rashtriya Lok Dal chief was a “kid with little knowledge of history”. He has forgotten how many times his father, late Ajit Singh, changed sides, said Pradhan, who also the BJP’s Uttar Pradesh poll in-charge. After listening to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Man Ki Baat’ radio programme at the J P Auditorium in the Khandari complex of the Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University, he said the people of Uttar Pradesh knows well how the Yogi Adityanath government has ruled in the past five years. The BJP dispensation has put the goons behind the bars and has ensured the safety of women, Pradhan told reporters.
Congress was in power in state & center for a long time. They could have done a lot for Uttarakhand then. They were talking about a weekly holiday on Jumma(Friday) & are now thinking about Char Dham. Congress has become All India Confused Party:Union Minister Pralhad Joshi(30.01) pic.twitter.com/8sfq07I3mP
— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 30, 2022
The RSS’ Muslim wing has begun a door-to-door contact programme to garner the support of the minority community in favour of the BJP in Uttarakhand’s 22 Assembly constituencies which have a high concentration of Muslim voters. The Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM), an affiliate of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), has also lined up a series of meetings with Muslim clerics, scholars and others from the community in these constituencies in Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar and Dehradun districts.
Sanyukt Samaj Morcha leader Prem Singh Bhangu on Sunday said his party’s candidates for the February 20 Punjab assembly polls will file their nomination papers on Monday. His statement came after the SSM, a political outfit of farmers, could not get itself registered with the Election Commission of India as a political party and also failed to get a common symbol for their party candidates. Our candidates will file their nomination papers on Monday, said Bhangu. Another party leader said they have demanded a common symbol for all the candidates but it is yet to be seen whether they get it. Notably, the nomination papers can be filed till February 1.
BJP national president J P Nadda on Sunday alleged that Akhilesh Yadav, as chief minister, had withdrawn cases against those accused of attacking a CRPF camp in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur in 2008. He also wondered why rivals of the BJP like leaders of other countries instead of India.
Over the past several weeks, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu have, directly or indirectly, made a case for themselves to be declared as the party’s chief ministerial candidate. The Congress is putting its weight behind Channi, who belongs to the Scheduled Caste community.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday appealed to youngsters in Goa to support BJP for their better future and took a dig at Congress, saying youths will never know when Rahul Gandhi will go on vacation and the state government will destabilise in the coastal state. During his interaction with social media volunteers of BJP at Vasco city, Shah, who was on a one-day visit to Goa ahead of the February 14 elections, said that only BJP can guarantee a better future to the young people.
Shah said that Goa will be converted into an educational hub in the next five years, the planning for which was done by former chief minister late Manohar Parrikar and his successor Pramod Sawant. He recalled that two months ago foundation was laid in Goa for a Forensic Science University. There are similar projects in the pipeline which are already sanctioned for Goa, Shah said, adding that the coastal state has the potential to become the education hub due to the highest literacy rate.
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Sunday likened the Congress party to a “dilapidated building”, liable to collapse anytime”. While addressing a Prabhavi Matdata Samvaad (Influential Voters’ Dialogue) programme, the minister also said some parties think winning elections is like rubbing an Alladin Lamp but little are they realising that the process is only exposing their links with criminals.
“The Congress is a dilapidated building. It can collapse anytime because it has only worked to make the country hollow, ad Sharma. The political parties which remained absent so far, have started lighting their ‘Aladdin lamps’ as soon as the elections were announced. However, by lighting this lamp, they have only highlighted their candidates with criminal backgrounds, the deputy CM said, apparently referring to the Samajwadi Party.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.