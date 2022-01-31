Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: EC to Review Ban on Physical Rallies Today; Notice to U’khand Min for Using Movie Clip in Promo Video

Read more

two, the sources said. This comes days after former Congress president Rahul Gandhi announced at a virtual rally on January 27 that the party would go with a chief ministerial face in the Punjab elections.

Over the past several weeks, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu have, directly or indirectly, made a case for themselves to be declared as the party’s chief ministerial candidate. The Congress is putting its weight behind Channi, who belongs to the Scheduled Caste community.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday appealed to youngsters in Goa to support BJP for their better future and took a dig at Congress, saying youths will never know when Rahul Gandhi will go on vacation and the state government will destabilise in the coastal state. During his interaction with social media volunteers of BJP at Vasco city, Shah, who was on a one-day visit to Goa ahead of the February 14 elections, said that only BJP can guarantee a better future to the young people.

Shah said that Goa will be converted into an educational hub in the next five years, the planning for which was done by former chief minister late Manohar Parrikar and his successor Pramod Sawant. He recalled that two months ago foundation was laid in Goa for a Forensic Science University. There are similar projects in the pipeline which are already sanctioned for Goa, Shah said, adding that the coastal state has the potential to become the education hub due to the highest literacy rate.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Sunday likened the Congress party to a “dilapidated building”, liable to collapse anytime”. While addressing a Prabhavi Matdata Samvaad (Influential Voters’ Dialogue) programme, the minister also said some parties think winning elections is like rubbing an Alladin Lamp but little are they realising that the process is only exposing their links with criminals.

“The Congress is a dilapidated building. It can collapse anytime because it has only worked to make the country hollow, ad Sharma. The political parties which remained absent so far, have started lighting their ‘Aladdin lamps’ as soon as the elections were announced. However, by lighting this lamp, they have only highlighted their candidates with criminal backgrounds, the deputy CM said, apparently referring to the Samajwadi Party.

