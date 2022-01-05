Read more

Punjab, some senior ministers and leaders on Tuesday met the Congress leadership and demanded that unity in the state organisation be ensured. Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Randhawa and ministers Bharat Bhushan Ashu and Raja Warring, besides party MP Amar Singh and PPCC general secretary Pargat Singh met AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal in the national capital.

Leader of Opposition in Assam Assembly Debabrata Saikia on Tuesday said that the opposition parties can win one of the two Rajya Sabha seats, which will fall vacant in March, if they field a consensus candidate. He also hinted that a political leader, rather than someone from a non-political background, may be fielded. Both the seats are held by the Congress at present.

The Election Commission will hold a virtual meeting with top officials and representatives of political parties from Manipur on Wednesday, sources said. Manipur is one of the five states where assembly elections are due and the virtual meet is part of the poll panel’s exercise to take stock of the situation. The commission has already visited Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa and Uttarakhand in the last few days to take stock of the poll preparedness there.

Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Abdul Sattar on Tuesday said only Union minister Nitin Gadkari can bridge the differences between their two parties and hinted at the Bihar formula for sharing power in the state. Sattar, a minister of state in the Maharashtra government, made the remarks after a meeting with Gadkari here, during which he discussed highway projects in the Marathwada region.

“If the BJP leadership in Delhi desires, anything can happen. After all, it allowed junior alliance partner (JD-U) to take the lead in Bihar,” Sattar told PTI. The BJP gave the post of the Bihar chief minister to Nitish Kumar despite emerging as the single largest party in the 2020 assembly elections.

Union Minister of State for Home Nisith Pramanik on Tuesday said registering cases against opposition leaders in West Bengal has become a habit of the Mamata Banerjee government, but the BJP will continue its fight against the ‘unjust’ attitude of the ruling Trinamool Congress. Talking to reporters here, the BJP leader said in West Bengal the public opinion was clearly in favour of democracy.

Asked about the spate of police cases registered against BJP leaders after the defeat of the saffron party in the last assembly polls in West Bengal, Pramanik said, It is their habit. We think that we have to keep on fighting against their unjust attitude. He said after the 2021 assembly polls, the BJP’s position in West Bengal has got strengthened. We are confident that in the days to come, the BJP will further consolidate its position in the state,” the Lok Sabha MP said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.