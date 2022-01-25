Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Tells Nadda To Decide Remaining Candidates in 3 States; Saffron Party May Drop 80 MLAs in UP

Live now
Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: With less than a month until the start of Assembly elections in five states in February, the Bharatiya Janata Party has delegated authority to the party’s national president JP Nadda to decide on the names of candidates for the remaining seats in Goa, Uttarakhand, and Punjab, news agency ANI quoted party sources as saying. Read More
The BJP has attacked the Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav for directly giving election tickets to “goons” instead of releasing a candidates’ list ahead of assembly elections starting February 10.
Addressing the media at the BJP office in Lucknow on Monday, Patra said, “While I was on my way to the party office today, my driver told me here the Samajwadi Party has not announced the candidates’ list. I asked him why so to which he replied ‘because all of them are goons’. It seems that Akhilesh has given tickets to people like Nahid Hasan and that is why the candidates’ list is not being announced by the Samajwadi Party.” READ MORE
Ahead of the Budget the Congress has alleged that there are deep fissures between the rich and the poor in this country. It is only widening and income disparity is increasing and it is on account of the government as it is robbing the poor of their wealth, of their income, of their opportunities.
Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate on Monday quoting a report said in a press conference that, “20 per cent of India’s population, which is above 15 crore households, the incomes have dipped by 53 per cent as compared to 2016 and incomes for lower middle income group have dipped by 32 percent, for middle income group by 9 per cent. So on a broad speaking level, 60 per cent of India is today earning less than what it was earning 5 years back.”
The Congress on Monday released its list of 30 star campaigners for the first-phase assembly election in Uttar Pradesh, naming party president Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, former party chief Rahul Gandhi, new entrant Kanhaiya Kumar and some of the G-23 leaders. READ MORE
Aam Aadmi Party supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday launched a campaign for poll-bound states, asking Delhiites to upload videos of the Delhi government’s good work on social media platforms. Kejriwal said his government has done a number of good works like providing free electricity and water, and asked Delhiites to urge voters in poll-bound Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Goa and Uttarakhand to give a chance to the AAP. READ MORE
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday questioned the timing of the recent Enforcement Directorate raids and called them as political vendetta but asserted that he was not giving an clean chit to anyone. Sidhu further said his party will win at least 70 seats of the 117-assembly seats in the coming state assembly elections if a clear agenda for the state is incorporated in the poll manifesto. READ MORE
The decision of the Election Commission to allow parties use video vans for campaigning in poll-bound states comes with a series of stringent dos and don’ts, including the one which states that the vehicle cannot stop at any “viewing point” for more than 30 minutes. While extending ban on physical election rallies till January 31 to curb the spread of COVID-19, the EC had on Saturday allowed video vans for publicity with usual COVID-19 restrictions at designated open spaces with a maximum of 500 viewers. READ MORE
After calling Arvind Kejriwal a “migratory bird” who visits different states to lure people with “fake” promises, only to return to the national capital, the Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday launched a fresh attack on the Delhi chief minister. READ MORE
Hours after BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra dared Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav to issue a candidate list, the SP released its first list of 159 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections. In what could be termed as a measure to neutralise the polarisation attempt, the SP fielded only 30 Muslims out of its 159 candidates. Although the full list of the candidates is yet to come, in 2017 the Samajwadi Party had fielded 87 Muslim candidates in total. READ MORE
Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Monday made shocking claims saying that Pakistan PM Imran Khan had lobbied for state Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu so that he could be inducted into his cabinet. Capt Singh claimed that Khan said Sidhu was his old friend and he would be grateful if “ you can keep him in the government”. READ MORE
The Congress on Monday released its second list of 11 candidates for Uttarakhand assembly elections and fielded former chief minister Harish Rawat from the Ramnagar assembly constituency. Harish Rawat, who is the party’s campaign head in the state, had unsuccessfully contested the Haridwar-Rural and Kichcha assembly seats in the 2017 assembly polls. READ MORE
The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Monday sealed the seat-sharing deal for the Punjab Polls, scheduled on February 20, with the BJP contesting 65 seats and its ally – Captain Amarinder Singh-led Punjab Lok Congress – fighting on 37 seats. SAD (Sanyukt), another NDA partner led by Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and Ranjit Singh Brahmpura, will fight on 15 seats. READ MORE
The Indian Express, quoting sources, reported that in a high-level meeting on Monday, the BJP finalised the remaining candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, with around 80 sitting MLAs likely to be dropped and seats changed for nearly a dozen in total. The party’s core committee met at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, with Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in attendance. The Central Election Committee, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will meet on Tuesday to finalise the list.
With less than a month until the start of Assembly elections in five states in February, the Bharatiya Janata Party has delegated authority to the party’s national president JP Nadda to decide on the names of candidates for the remaining seats in Goa, Uttarakhand, and Punjab, news agency ANI quoted party sources as saying.
So far, the party has announced 165 candidates in Uttar Pradesh, out of a total of 403, and 34 candidates in Punjab, out of a total of 65. The party, on the other hand, has declared candidates for 59 of the 70 seats in Uttarakhand. In Goa, the BJP has announced 34 candidates for the 40 available seats. The BJP’s Central Election Committee is set to meet today at the party’s headquarters.
ANI quoted the sources as saying that the BJP CEC will meet to discuss the elections in Uttar Pradesh and Manipur. In addition, the meeting for the Punjab elections will take place on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the Indian Express, quoting sources, reported that in a high-level meeting on Monday, the BJP finalised the remaining candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, with around 80 sitting MLAs likely to be dropped and seats changed for nearly a dozen in total.
The party’s core committee met at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, with Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in attendance. The Central Election Committee, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will meet on Tuesday to finalise the list.
In other news, within 24 hours after sending showcause letters to two BJP leaders in West Bengal — Joy Prakash Majumdar and Ritesh Tiwari — the saffron party suspended them temporarily. In a letter issued by the Office Secretary Pranmoy Roy, it has been said that as part of disciplinary action the BJP has temporarily suspended both the leaders.
The saffron party is conducting an enquiry and both the leaders will remain suspended till the enquiry is over. The two leaders were indulging in anti-party activities publicly. Though, there was no immediate reaction available from the BJP regarding the suspension of the leaders, sources in the party said that the action was taken on the direction of West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar. The party state unit has taken the permission of the central leadership before initiating action against the two leaders.
