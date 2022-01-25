Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Tells Nadda To Decide Remaining Candidates in 3 States; Saffron Party May Drop 80 MLAs in UP

The BJP has attacked the Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav for directly giving election tickets to “goons” instead of releasing a candidates’ list ahead of assembly elections starting February 10.

Addressing the media at the BJP office in Lucknow on Monday, Patra said, “While I was on my way to the party office today, my driver told me here the Samajwadi Party has not announced the candidates’ list. I asked him why so to which he replied ‘because all of them are goons’. It seems that Akhilesh has given tickets to people like Nahid Hasan and that is why the candidates’ list is not being announced by the Samajwadi Party.” READ MORE