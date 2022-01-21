Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: JP Nadda to Hold Meetings in Agra, Bareilly; BJP Offered 2 Seats to Parrikar's Son, Says Goa CM

Read more

leaders associated with 20 assembly constituencies each before heading to Bareilly where he will also hold meetings before carrying out door to door campaign while adhering to Election Commission guidelines related to COVID-19.

Western Uttar Pradesh will go to the polls in the first two phases of the seven-phase elections in the state. The BJP has announced its candidates for 108 of the 113 seats that will go to the polls on February 10 and 14.

Meanwhile, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that the central leaders of BJP are in conversation with Utpal Parrikar, son of late CM Manohar Parrikar, and have offered him two constituencies to contest election in the upcoming assembly polls.

The ruling BJP party announced 34 candidates for the upcoming Goa Assembly elections earlier today in which Utpal Parrikar name is not included.

“The central leaders of BJP are in touch with Utpal and have offered two seats to contest elections in Goa. I am sure that this issue will be resolved and he will consider the offer,” Goa CM told ANI in Panaji today.

Sawant took a jibe at AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and said that he made statements on every issue for his political benefits. “Kejriwal always makes statements for his political benefit just like he did today. He speaks different things in Goa and Delhi. I hope people recognize this kind of leader,” Sawant said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.