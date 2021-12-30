Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: EC to Announce Poll Dates for 5 States Today? All Eyes on Press Conference at 12pm

Read more

next year’s state assembly elections. The delegation had held meetings with officials all through the day.

Meanwhile, in an attempt to avoid any case of rebellion after ticket distribution for next year’s Assembly elections in Uttarakhand, the state unit of BJP has started identifying and convincing such leaders to ensure victory for the party candidates.

The Assembly poll in-charges of the party in Uttarakhand has been asked to prepare a list of such leaders and submit it to the state leadership. Sources said that the BJP leadership in Uttarakhand has realised that some aspirants will raise their voices if they are denied tickets, and to avoid such a situation, they must be approached and convinced well in advance.

“The Assembly in-charges have been asked to prepare a list of such leaders so that the state leadership can approach all the strong contenders for ticket in Uttarakhand to convince them not to be upset over denial of ticket and continue to work for the party,” sources said. The Uttarakhand BJP has already started persuading its leaders to work for the, irrespective of whether they get a ticket.

To add, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Wednesday said the BJP is prepared to hold virtual rallies as Covid-19 cases rise in the country. Talking to the media, Shekhawat said that EC will decide guidelines for election rallies and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will follow them.

“The BJP is ready for virtual rallies. We held virtual rallies in West Bengal assembly polls. During the first and second wave of Covid when all the political parties went into hibernation, the BJP was active at booth level through virtual platforms,” he said.

He pointed out that conducting election is the responsibility of EC and the poll body is in touch with health secretary and experts over the current situation of the pandemic.

