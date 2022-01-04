Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates: Lord Krishna Tells Me That SP Will Establish 'Ram Rajya' After UP Polls, Says Akhilesh; Modi in Manipur, Tripura

Read more

into his party. Ahead of polls 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Manipur and Punjab to inaugurate multiple developmental projects on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

At around 11 am, PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of 22 developmental projects worth over Rs 4,800 crore in Imphal, followed by the inauguration ceremony in Agartala at 2 pm, where he will inaugurate the New Integrated Terminal Building at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport.

“In Manipur, the Prime Minister will inaugurate 13 Projects worth around ₹ 1,850 crores and lay the foundation stone of nine projects worth around ₹ 2,950 crore,” the official release said. In Punjab, PM Modi will lay foundation stones of development projects worth over Rs 42,750 crore, including the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway and a PGI satellite centre.

Meanwhile, as cases are rising steadily across the country, the Election Commission has asked five poll-bound states to ramp up Covid-19 vaccination. EC wrote to the chief secretaries of five poll-bound states, asking them to ‘accelerate’ the pace of Covid-19 vaccination and expressed concerns over the low percentage of first dose coverage in Manipur. This comes after the Commission had at a press conference in Lucknow last week, where Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra said that EC had asked states to take steps to step up vaccination coverage. Elections are scheduled to be held in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur this year.

Spreading roots in Punjab, Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday announced five more candidates for the Punjab assembly polls. As per the list, newly inducted members from Congress, Sukhjinder Raj Singh Lalli Majithia, who resigned from the chairmanship of Pungrain and joined AAP a couple of days ago, will be contesting from Majitha constituency. Lalli Majithia has fought three times from the same constituency in 2007, 2012 and 2017 assembly elections and lost to Akali candidate Bikram Singh Majithia each time. Apart from him, names of Dr. Ajay Gupta from Amritsar Central, Dr. Kashmir Singh Sohal from Tarn Taran, Surinder Singh Sodhi from Jalandhar Cantt and Dr. Baljit Kaur from Malout constituency have also been announced. The total number of candidates announced by Punjab’s main opposition party has now reached 101. The Punjab assembly has 117 MLAs in total.

