Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Akhilesh Yadav Questions Virtual Rallies; Punjab CM Trains Guns on PM Modi Over Security Lapse

Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi reacted sharply to BJP’s allegations over PM’s security breach and said, there were 6,000 security personnel, what security threat was there. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav during a virtual rally in Uttar Pradesh said that March 10 will be the day of BJP’s exit. He also pointed out the lack of infrastructure for conducting virtual rallies Read More
At least one polling station managed exclusively by women will be set up in every assembly constituency to the extent possible in the five states for which elections were announced on Saturday. The Election Commission said as part of its firm commitment towards gender equality and greater constructive participation of women in the electoral process, it has directed that, to the extent possible, at least one polling station managed exclusively by women will be set up in every assembly constituency in Goa, Manipur, Punjab Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. In such polling stations, all election staff, including police and security personnel, will be women. Referring to arrangements on counting day, March 10, the commission said before retrieving the result from control units, seals are verified, and unique serial numbers of these are tallied before counting agents deputed by candidates. READ MORE
Uttar Pradesh will vote in seven phases like in 2017 and also in the same way with the onset of polling phases from the western part of the state to the eastern end but the Election Commission of India (ECI) has tweaked the phases to ensure a similar number of seats poll in each of the seven phases. In the 2017 assembly elections in UP, the number of seats that went to the polls in each phase ranged widely from 73 seats in the first phase to 40 seats in the last phase. In the present election schedule, the range has been narrowed with the maximum of 61 seats polling in the fifth phase to a minimum of 54 seats in the last phase. Uttar Pradesh assembly has a total of 403 seats.READ MORE
The Model Code of Conduct for governments, candidates and political parties has come into force with the announcement of the election schedule for five states. The model code is a set of guidelines, issued by the Election Commission, for political parties, candidates, government and the party in power during elections concerning speeches, announcements, election manifestos and general conduct. Governments of the poll-bound states have been directed to ensure that there is no misuse of official machinery and position when the poll code is in force. All provisions of the poll code will apply to the whole of Goa, Manipur, Punjab Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh with regard to all candidates, political parties and the governments of the five states, the Election Commission said on Saturday.
Sticking to the same number of phases for the five state elections as in 2017 with a similar timespan, the Election Commission of India has taken the unprecedented step of banning all road shows and physical rallies from the onset till January 15 and will review the matter depending on the Covid-19 pandemic situation. In doing so, the ECI seems to have taken a lesson from West Bengal elections. “The review on physical rallies and road shows will be done after January 15 as the situation is dynamic and we do not know if the pandemic will accelerate or decelerate,” Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra said, announcing the election dates on a day when the country had hit 1.41 lakh daily Covid-19 cases. READ MORE
The countdown began for Assembly elections in Goa where new entrant TMC and AAP among others will be taking on the ruling BJP. The Election Commission of India (ECI) earlier in the day announced that election to all 40 Assembly constituencies in the coastal state would be held on February 14. With the announcement, the model code of conduct came into force. The state has 11 lakh-odd eligible voters. The BJP, Congress, Goa Forward Party (GFP), Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), AAP, Trinamool Congress Party (TMC), and NCP are the main political parties in the fray. Local outfit Revolutionary Goans is also expected to make an impact with its sizable following. But it is the entry of the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC which has roiled politics in the BJP-ruled state for the past one year.
CPI MP Binoy Viswam on Saturday called on “secular democratic Left forces to unite in the face of communal elements deviating the public from real issues. The remark comes after the Election Commission announced the poll schedule for five states on Saturday. The assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa will be held between February 10 and March 7 in seven phases, with the counting of votes on March 10, the poll panel said. “Poll dates announced. Communal forces began their job to deviate the masses from real issues of life. Food, shelter, employment are the issues. Those who have no answers on them would engage in communal divisive politics. Secular democratic left forces should unite now, Viswam said in a tweet.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday announced the dates for assembly polls in five states – Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab, and Manipur. While the term of the current Uttar Pradesh assembly is ending in May, those of the other four assemblies are ending on different dates in March. Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra said basic preparations were taken to ensure Covid-safe election, hassle-free voter experience, and maximum voters participation. READ MORE
Punjab CM Channi said, “I am tired of asking, what security threat was there PM Ji? There were no protestors within 1 km range of the Prime Minister, there were 6000 security personnel, IB, and SPG for the PM’s security. What danger could there be?.”
Meanwhile, Goa Congress chief Girish Chodankar on Saturday said his party will win the Assembly polls in the state scheduled for February 14. He said party workers and people were eager to get rid of the communal and corrupt BJP government in the state. The ruling BJP should not bend the rules the way it did during the Zilla Panchayat polls, in which the Congress was trounced, Chodankar said.
