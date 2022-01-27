Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Rahul Gandhi on Day-long Visit to Punjab Today; UP BJP Releases Another Poll Song

Read more

February 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

The BJP on Wednesday announced its second list with nine candidates for Uttarakhand assembly polls fielding former state chief minister BC Khanduri’s daughter Ritu Bhushan Khanduri from Kotdwar. Khanduri, the sitting MLA from Yamkeshwar, was not part of the party’s first list which carried the names of 59 candidates. With the latest list, the BJP has announced candidates for 68 out of a total of 70 assembly seats in the state. The two seats for which the party is yet to announce its candidates are Doiwala and Tehri.

The Congress on Wednesday released its third list of 89 candidates for Uttar Pradesh elections, reserving 40 per cent seats for women. The party has already declared 255 candidates in all for the state assembly elections. Its first list had 125 candidates and another 41 were declared in the second list. The third list of candidates includes 37 women. The Congress’s first and second list had 50 and 16 women, respectively.

Two-time BSP MLA from Debai seat Shri Bhagwan Sharma alias Guddu Pandit has accused former UP Chief Minister Kalyan Singh’s son and Etah MP Rajveer Singh of getting his nomination rejected. Pandit had earlier alleged that it was at the behest of Rajveer Singh alias Raju Bhaiya that Samajwadi Party refused to give him a ticket. The nomination of Pandit, contesting as Shiv Sena candidate, was allegedly rejected due to the lack of Form B’. Pandit said there is no chance he could forget to attach the said form and blamed Raju Bhaiya for the rejection. He also alleged that Raju Bhaiya can get him killed.

The Shiromani Akali Dal on Wednesday fielded senior party leader Bikram Singh Majithia against Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu from Amritsar East and former CM Parkash Singh Badal from Lambi constituency. Parkash Singh Badal will be the oldest candidate in the fray for the February 20 Assembly elections. Declaring Majithia’s candidature, party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal attacked Sidhu, saying his political life is “coming to an end”.

Meanwhile, Majithia expressed his gratitude to the SAD chief for fielding him from Amritsar East and tweeted, “Akalis have a brave history of fighting to safeguard the rights of Punjabis & protecting them from the anti-Punjab elements like @sherryontopp.” Amritsar East will be the second seat from where Bikram Singh Majithia will be contesting. The other seat from where he will be in the fray is the Majitha Assembly segment. “Navjot Sidhu, be ready,” Sukhbir Badal told the Punjab Congress chief.

