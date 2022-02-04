Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: In Amit Shah's Company, CM Yogi to File Nomination from Gorakhpur; PM's Virtual Rallies in UP, U'khand

Live now
Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will accompany Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as he files his nomination papers from the Gorakhpur constituency today. On Friday, at 11:40 a.m., the chief minister will file his nomination papers.
Meghalaya's ruling National People's Party (NPP), newly-formed Kuki People's Alliance (KPA) and Maharashtra's ruling
Aparna Yadav, the daughter-in-law of Mulayam Singh Yadav, who recently joined the BJP, faced protests by workers of the Samajwadi Party during campaigning for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections here on Thursday. She was on the way to address a meeting in Mauthari village under the Sadar assembly seat in favor of a BJP candidate when a group of Samajwadi Party (SP) workers jeered at her and raised slogans praising party chief Akhilesh Yadav. READ MORE
The convoys of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra crossed paths today during their high-octane political campaign in western UP’s Bulandshahar, and in a heart-warming gesture from both sides, the political rivals waved at each other and exchanged greetings.
Yadav, who was present along with his alliance partner RLD national president Jayant Chaudhary, was campaigning in the district where his rath (chariot) crossed paths with Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi. The two political rivals were returning after campaigning in the district, which goes to polls in a few days. READ MORE
Fighting its first assembly election in Punjab as the leader in a political alliance, the BJP is going all out to make a point by releasing a star-studded campaigners’ list. The list of 30 star campaigners includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, national president JP Nadda and defence minister Rajnath Singh. READ MORE
The members of the DMK and the Congress walked out of the Lok Sabha on Thursday demanding a recall of Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, taking exception to his decision to return the NEET Exemption Bill.
DMK floor leader T R Baalu expressed shock over Ravi’s decision to return the NEET Exemption Bill, contending that it was against the interest of the students of the southern state, especially poor students and those from the rural areas. READ MORE
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address two digital rallies on February 4 in poll-bound Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, the BJP said on Thursday. In rally for Uttar Pradesh, Modi will digitally address assembly segments from the districts of Meerut, Noida, Ghaziabad, Aligarh and Hapur, the party said.
Similarly in the rally for Uttarakhand, he will address assembly segments from Almora, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar and Champawat. It will be Modi’s second set of digital rallies, with the first one having been held on January 31.
Modi may also address political rallies digitally in Punjab later, party sources said. The first phase of the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh is on February 10, and the second and third phases are on February 14 and 20.
Meghalaya’s ruling National People’s Party (NPP), newly-formed Kuki People’s Alliance (KPA) and Maharashtra’s ruling Shiv Sena and NCP announced candidates for the Manipur assembly polls on Thursday. Conrad Sangma-led NPP released its third list of nine candidates for the elections.
Among those fielded by the NPP are Sapam Kangleipal Meitei in Lamlai, Yumkhaibam Erabot in Wangkhei and M Rameshwar Singh in Kakching. NCP named candidates in five seats — George T Haokip in Saikot, Poonam Rani Wangkhem in Khetrigao, Khuraijam Ratankumar Singh in Khurai, Oinam Haridas Singh in Wangkhem and Md Islamuddin Khan in Keirao.
Shiv Sena released its third list of four candidates — RK Suraj Singh in Yaiskul, Phuritsabam Shyamo in Lamsang, RK Bimolchandra in Kumbi and Konsam Michael Singh in Thoubal. Shiv Sena has so far fielded candidates in 12 seats in Manipur.
The KPA announced two candidates — Kimneo Hangshing in Saikul and Chinlunthang Zou in Singhat. The 60-member Manipur assembly will be going to the polls on February 27 and March 3. The votes will be counted on March 10.
Most of the western Uttar Pradesh constituencies would go to polls in the first three phases. Polls in the state will be held in seven phases in all. The elections in Uttarakhand will be held on February 14. The Election Commission has so far not allowed full-scale physical rallies, and only public meetings with a cap of 1,000 people are allowed.
