Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: In Amit Shah's Company, CM Yogi to File Nomination from Gorakhpur; PM's Virtual Rallies in UP, U'khand

Shiv Sena and NCP announced candidates for the Manipur assembly polls on Thursday. Conrad Sangma-led NPP released its third list of nine candidates for the elections.

Among those fielded by the NPP are Sapam Kangleipal Meitei in Lamlai, Yumkhaibam Erabot in Wangkhei and M Rameshwar Singh in Kakching. NCP named candidates in five seats — George T Haokip in Saikot, Poonam Rani Wangkhem in Khetrigao, Khuraijam Ratankumar Singh in Khurai, Oinam Haridas Singh in Wangkhem and Md Islamuddin Khan in Keirao.

Shiv Sena released its third list of four candidates — RK Suraj Singh in Yaiskul, Phuritsabam Shyamo in Lamsang, RK Bimolchandra in Kumbi and Konsam Michael Singh in Thoubal. Shiv Sena has so far fielded candidates in 12 seats in Manipur.

The KPA announced two candidates — Kimneo Hangshing in Saikul and Chinlunthang Zou in Singhat. The 60-member Manipur assembly will be going to the polls on February 27 and March 3. The votes will be counted on March 10.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address two digital rallies on February 4 in poll-bound Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, the BJP said on Thursday. In rally for Uttar Pradesh, Modi will digitally address assembly segments from the districts of Meerut, Noida, Ghaziabad, Aligarh and Hapur, the party said.

Similarly in the rally for Uttarakhand, he will address assembly segments from Almora, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar and Champawat. It will be Modi’s second set of digital rallies, with the first one having been held on January 31.

Modi may also address political rallies digitally in Punjab later, party sources said. The first phase of the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh is on February 10, and the second and third phases are on February 14 and 20.

Most of the western Uttar Pradesh constituencies would go to polls in the first three phases. Polls in the state will be held in seven phases in all. The elections in Uttarakhand will be held on February 14. The Election Commission has so far not allowed full-scale physical rallies, and only public meetings with a cap of 1,000 people are allowed.

