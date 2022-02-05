Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Akhilesh Says UP Polls About 'Brotherhood Vs BJP'; Cong Promises Petrol, Diesel at Rs 80/L in Goa

Live now
Meanwhile, in a major electoral promise, the Congress in Goa has promised to cap the price of petrol and diesel at Rs 80 per
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday accused the SP of fielding anti-social elements in the assembly polls and said the fake Samajwadis will corner the benefits given by the Centre to the poor if they come to power. Addressing a virtual rally directed at western UP constituencies, he urged people to keep history-sheeters out, and instead create a new history. Modi focused on law and order and the government measures to help farmers at the virtual Jan Chaupal. READ MORE
Hit hard by defections in the last five years, the Congress in Goa on Friday made its candidates sign affidavits and take an oath of loyalty to the party in the presence of its senior leader Rahul Gandhi, days ahead of the state Assembly polls. Elections to all 40 Assembly seats in Goa will be held on February 14 and the results will be declared on March 10. The Congress has tied up with the Goa Forward Party (GFP) for the polls. While the grand old party has fielded 37 candidates, the GFP is contesting on three seats. READ MORE
It’s a routine that Navjot Singh Sidhu has followed for years. First a visit to the temple inside his sprawling home in Amritsar. Then matha tekna (pay obeisance) in the small gurudwara inside his house.
Is he seeking divine help for himself, as his party is all set to announce a chief ministerial face for the February 20 Punjab polls? Will he be disappointed? “Disappointments are meant to be cremated, not embalmed,” he says to News18.com. “I decided to support Bhai (Rahul Gandhi), and when he called me, he told me we are losing and he needs me. I said fine. I am not supporting with any conditions.” READ MORE
With just about 24 hours left for the Congress to announce its chief ministerial face for Punjab, the rumblings are nowhere over. The confusion prevails and even now some are asking whether it would solve the problem or accentuate the divisions within the party.
But with Rahul Gandhi having made a public commitment that there would be a CM face, the die is cast. By all accounts and feedback, Chief Minister Charanjit Channi seems to be ahead of PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. READ MORE
In an exclusive interview with News18 on Friday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for accusing the Narendra Modi-led central government of bringing Pakistan and China closer with its Kashmir policies.
Speaking to Network18 Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi at the Gorakhpur Temple hours after filing nomination for Uttar Pradesh elections 2022, Yogi Adityanath said Opposition parties were known to “place vote bank politics above national security”. READ MORE
In an exclusive interview to News18 on Friday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condemned the attack on AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi’s vehicle in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh but added that leaders should be cautious not to hurt religious sentiments in election speeches.
In his first interview after filing nomination for the Gorakhpur Assembly seat, Yogi Adityanath told Rahul Joshi, Group Editor-in-Chief, Network18 that the firing on Owaisi’s vehicle on Thursday was “intolerable and unacceptable”. READ MORE
In a major electoral promise, the Congress in Goa has promised to cap the price of petrol and diesel at Rs 80 per litre.
In its election manifesto released by party leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday, the Congress has also promised 30 percent job reservation for women, free wi-fi and better rural connectivity, setting up of an enquiry commission to probe into Covid-related deaths in Goa due to lack of oxygen and a probe into allegations of corruption in the mining sector.
“Petrol and diesel prices will be capped at Rs 80 per litre,” the manifesto states. Petrol and diesel prices in Goa are currently at Rs 96.55 and Rs 86.98, respectively.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav attacked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saying the UP elections were about ‘brotherhood vs BJP’. The SP-RLD alliance and BJP have been engaged in a war of words ahead of the upcoming polls.
The manifesto titled ‘Roadmap for Goa Vision 2035’ also promises to provide 30 per cent reservation for women in government jobs and filling up of vacant government posts within six months of coming to power.
“An enquiry commission will be set up consisting of experts to probe into the deaths of Covid patients as well as handling of Covid pandemic,” the manifesto states.
The manifesto also states that immediate steps would be taken to resume “legal and sustainable” mining activities in Goa.
Mining has been halted in the state after the Supreme Court in 2018 scrapped all mining leases, citing irregularities in the lease renewal process.
“We shall investigate all allegations of corruption in the mining industry. A comprehensive mapping of all mineral resources of Goa will be undertaken,” the manifesto also said.
