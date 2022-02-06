Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Cong's Punjab CM Face Reveal Today; Akhilesh 'Won't Leave RLD', Says BJP 'In Pain' Over Alliance

Live now
Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: The Chief Ministerial face of the Punjab Congress is likely to be announced today at a virtual rally to be attended by party leader Rahul Gandhi in Ludhiana in the politically significant Malwa region of the state. This would be Gandhi’s second visit to Punjab after announcement of assembly elections. Read More
Congress candidate in Uttar Pradesh Ajay Rai was on Saturday booked for sedition for allegedly making a hate speech against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, officials said here. He was also booked for alleged violation of the model code of conduct and COVID-19 protocols during an unauthorised election campaign at Rajetara village in the Pindra assembly constituency area of Varanasi district on January 31, they said. The action against Rai comes close on the heels of a sedition case registered against Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) candidate from Bijnor Neeraj Chaudhary over alleged pro-Pakistan slogans during campaigning for the assembly polls. The Congress has fielded Rai from the Pindra seat for the elections in the state. The FIR against him, seen by PTI, was lodged at the Phoolpur police station on Saturday evening following a report by the local returning officer of the assembly area.
Acomprehensive policy on managing and monitoring cattle that cause damage to crops, employment opportunities and a better future for farmers: the BJP is likely to focus on these issues in their ‘Sankalp Patra’, with four days left for the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. Union home minister Amit Shah will unveil the BJP’s election manifesto, ‘Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra’, on Sunday, said sources. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will also be present. READ MORE
The Congress party is all set to reveal its chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Punjab assembly polls 2022 on Sunday. In an exclusive interview to News 18 India, incumbent chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi has denied all rumours concerning CM seat-arrangement that it would go on a rotation- two-and-a-half-years each for Channi and Navjot Singh Sidhu. He said it wasn’t someone’s ‘shop’ that could be split apart. READ MORE
AIMIM national president Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday cautioned minorities against Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, claiming that he will not keep his promises once the election process is over. The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief also alleged that those behind the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi were the ones who opened fire at him. READ MORE
Just opposite Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s house in Kharar is his younger brother Dr Manohar Singh’s. While Manohar bears a striking resemblance to his elder brother, he has decided to make his political debut as an independent from the Bassi Pathana assembly seat against the “official” Congress candidate. READ MORE
With less than a week to go for Uttar Pradesh elections 2022 to kick-off, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday filed his nomination from home turf Gorakhpur. In his first exclusive interview after filing the nomination, Yogi Adityanath told Network18 Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi that the BJP would retain power with 300-plus seats, irrespective of factors like Jayant Chaudhary’s alliance with Akhilesh Yadav, OBC leaders leaving the party, and protests over farm laws. READ MORE
BJP’s pain has increased after RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary joined me for the UP polls. They are saying we will leave him (Jayant Chaudhary) later but I want to say that once Samajwadi people hold someone’s hand, we don’t leave them: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav in Mathura.
Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur on Saturday accused all three key opposition parties of Uttar Pradesh — the SP, BSP and Congress — of shielding people with criminal antecedents. “The people associated with the SP, BSP and Congress kept extending protection to criminals and their people grabbed the land of the poor and occupied them through the mafia raj. But the common people have understood well about them,” the minister, also the co-in-charge of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, said while talking to newspersons here. On the occasion of Basant Panchami, the minister also flew kites at the BJP headquarters here and exuded confidence that his party will return to power in UP in the 2022 assembly elections.
Aam Aadmi Party’s CM Face in Punjab Bhagwant Mann on Sunday attacked the Congress, saying even if the party came up with 10 chief ministerial candidates it would not be able to form a government in the state.
This time, in the political arena of Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party is being pitted against the mighty BJP. The saffron party has not only changed the game in the state since 2013, but left an indelible mark in national politics.
With its realignment strategy, the BJP finally got its caste arithmetic right over two decades of hard labour. But has the SP, the BJP’s main rival in UP, changed its tact for the 2022 assembly elections? The party’s usual Yadav-Muslim formula seems to have an additional Hindu factor in it. READ MORE
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday performed ‘Ganga aarti’ at the famous Har Ki Pauri Ghat here during his visit to Uttarakhand and said that he prayed for the “bright future” of the state. He posted on Twitter three videos of himself participating in the ‘Ganga aarti’ amid ‘Har Har Gange’ chants by the huge crowd present there. READ MORE
Days after shots were fired at the car of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi in western Uttar Pradesh, the Election Commission on Saturday directed chief secretaries of all states to provide adequate security cover to star campaigners of political parties within their states during election period. In the letter, also marked to state chief electoral officers, the EC said it has been brought to its notice that the ”star campaigners in the ongoing general elections to the legislative assemblies of the five states have faced security issues”. READ MORE
BJP national president J P Nadda on Saturday claimed that the people of Uttar Pradesh have not yet forgotten the sting of Muzaffarnagar riots and the migration from Kairana, and accused SP chief Akhilesh Yadav of indulging in appeasement when in power. He made the comments while addressing public meetings in Hapur and Moradabad ahead of the UP Assembly elections. “The people have not yet forgotten the sting of Muzaffaragar riots and the migration from Kairana. The Supreme Court had reprimanded the SP government that these riots were the result of government’s failure,” Nadda said. Nadda also attacked Yadav, accusing him of indulging in appeasement politics. He claimed that a cleric who was accused of being involved in the riots and who should have been punished was invited by then chief minister Yadav to Lucknow as a guest and added that this was SP’s appeasement politics.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally in poll-bound Goa virtually on Sunday, the state BJP said. Modi will address party workers and others simultaneously across 20 Assembly constituencies of the North Goa district through video link at 4.30 pm, a BJP release said here. The Election Commission has currently banned large physical rallies in view of the coronavirus pandemic but allowed smaller public meetings.The rally will be broadcast on LED screens in each of the 20 constituencies. At each location, about 500 people besides BJP leaders will be part of the rally, the release said.
It is learnt that Channi is emerging as the front runner for the CM face. Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is also likely to make her maiden visit to Punjab in the second week of this month.
Rahul Gandhi had during his recent visit announced that the party will seek responses from voters and workers to zero in on the CM candidate. Following this, pre-recorded message through the Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS) were sent out to mobile numbers of voters across the state. Besides, feedback was taken through party candidates, AICC coordinators, survey teams spread across the 117 Assembly segments over the next one week.
The party has already got over 52 lakh responses from voters through the IVRS system. Feedback is also being sought from party workers and leaders. Through the message, the voters were being given three options — Charanjit Singh Channi, Navjot Singh Sidhu or no CM face.
Recently former PPCC chief Sunil Jakhar too made a claim that he was the first choice for MLAs after former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh was asked to step down. Party insiders have said that Channi was the frontrunner for the position and in all likelihood his name would only be declared by Gandhi.
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, the party’s election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis, Goa desk in-charge C T Ravi and state BJP chief Sadanand Shet Tanawde will be present at the location in Sawant’s constituency of Sankhalim.The arrangements have been made keeping in mind the Election Commission’s guidelines and COVID-19 norms, the release said. Assembly elections will be held in the coastal state on February 14.
Meanwhile, Amit Shah will today also address the people in UP’s Baghpat.
