Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP to Release UP Manifesto Today, Job in Each House on Cards; Kejriwal Slams Yogi, Says 'Aap Rehne Do'

Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: The Bharatiya Janata Party will today release its manifesto for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. A comprehensive policy on managing and monitoring cattle that cause damage to crops, employment opportunities and a better future for farmers: the BJP is likely to focus on these issues in their ‘Sankalp Patra’. . Read More
Uttar Pradesh cabinet ministers Swami Prasad Maurya, Dara Singh Chauhan and Dharam Singh Saini created a flutter last month after they switched their allegiance from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party to the challenger Samajwadi Party in the poll-bound state. READ MORE
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will release BJP’s manifesto in Goa today at 12.30 pm.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is unlikely to campaign for TMC for the February 14 assembly poll in Goa, where the party is in the fray.
Banerjee, who left for a two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh on Monday to campaign for Samajwadi Party for the assembly election in that state, virtually ruled out the possibility of visiting Goa herself saying “someone else is looking into it,” The TMC supremo told reporters before leaving for Lucknow on Monday that she will be campaigning in the most populous northern state for the sake of opposition unity. READ MORE
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is serving a life term for the murder of his manager in 2002 and that of a journalist, and also received a 20-year sentence for rape cases, has been granted furlough for 21 days just ahead of the February 20 Punjab elections. READ MORE
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a scathing attack on Congress, saying the party misused the Covid pandemic and pushed migrant workers into chaos and misery. Modi, who was replying to the debate on the President’s address to the joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, further accused the Congress of spreading the coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab. READ MORE
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra says the Congress has learnt from its mistakes in the previous Goa elections when it could not form the government despite being the single-largest party. She also maintains that the Congress has no understanding with the Samajwadi Party in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh. Priyanka spoke exclusively to News18 soon after landing in Goa on Monday. READ MORE
Former deputy chief minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot on Monday hit out at the central government, saying aggressive politics started in the country ever since the BJP came to power. He said democracy is such a platform where people of different ideologies and thinking speak their own words and the public decides who is right and who is wrong. “But I do not think that violence, misbehavior, undemocratic language should be used by any person. It is a healthy tradition that we should oppose each other. Even if there are ideological differences, we should use civilized language and violence has no place in politics and should not be there,” he told reporters. On political appointments which are pending in Rajasthan, Pilot said everyone cannot be given a ministerial or other big post but their participation in the government can be ensured. He said that in the recent two-three months, party president Sonia Gandhi, AICC has taken some steps in the right direction so he is confident that when the assembly elections are held in 2023, the Congress will again be able to form the government.
The political games that people play of family rule and casteism would be over on March 10, the day results of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are announced, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said on Monday. Hitting out at the Samajwadi Party, Sharma said that promises of opening Samajwadi kitchens and Samajwadi kirana stores are nothing but a gimmick as the people would not trust the party as it has deprived the poor of ration. Addressing an election meeting in Goverdhan town, he advised the gathering not to get lured by the election promises made by the SP. The deputy CM said that the Samajwadi Party got 27 lakh forms filled for a free housing scheme but not even 2,700 people benefitted when its government came to power. He said the BJP government gave houses to 47 lakh people.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal hit out at UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, and called him the ‘cruelest’ ruler he had ever seen. “You just let it be. Just like the dead bodies of the people of UP were flowing in the river and you were giving advertisements of your false applause by spending crores of rupees. I have never seen such a merciless and cruel ruler like you,” he said, hitting back on Yogi who had attacked the Delhi CM on migration of workers during the Covid-19 lockdown.
The manifesto in any election is a promise made to the electorate by any political party. During elections, it has been the practice that every political party brings out a manifesto reflecting people’s expectations and aspirations.
Sources involved in the process of making the manifesto said the process of shortlisting suggestions has been dealt with honesty and those worth a shot have a place in the manifesto. While the BJP did not reveal much about its manifesto, highly placed party sources said the manifesto will have the promise of a comprehensive policy to manage and monitor stray/disowned cattle. Cattle entering fields and grazing on crops is a massive issue in the state. The opposition, especially the Samajwadi Party, has raised the issue since the elections were announced has alleged that gaushalas meant to house unattended cattle were not being properly monitored.
Sources said this issue was expected to be addressed in the manifesto. As illegal butcher houses have been shut, many farmers leave their cattle out in the open when rendered useless. Such cattle end up grazing on fields, and destroying crops.
Sources further said a comprehensive policy on managing cattle, doubling farmers’ income through technology-driven agriculture and promotion of chemical-free farming are expected to be included in the manifesto. A member involved in preparing the manifesto said there were separate sections on farmers, industries, youth, infrastructure, sports among others.
Meanwhile, sources said the manifesto will be a ‘safe’ one with no major promises or freebees but decent policies. The idea is to keep a balance between expenses and the realities of the state exchequer, they said.
Meanwhile, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal hit out at UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, and called him the ‘cruelest’ ruler he had ever seen. “You just let it be. Just like the dead bodies of the people of UP were flowing in the river and you were giving advertisements of your false applause by spending crores of rupees. I have never seen such a merciless and cruel ruler like you,” he said, hitting back on Yogi who had attacked the Delhi CM on migration of workers during the Covid-19 lockdown.
