Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP to Release UP Manifesto Today, Job in Each House on Cards; Kejriwal Slams Yogi, Says 'Aap Rehne Do'

Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: The Bharatiya Janata Party will today release its manifesto for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. A comprehensive policy on managing and monitoring cattle that cause damage to crops, employment opportunities and a better future for farmers: the BJP is likely to focus on these issues in their ‘Sankalp Patra’.

The manifesto in any election is a promise made to the electorate by any political party. During elections, it has been the practice that every political party brings out a manifesto reflecting people’s expectations and aspirations.

Sources involved in the process of making the manifesto said the process of shortlisting suggestions has been dealt with honesty and those worth a shot have a place in the manifesto. While the BJP did not reveal much about its manifesto, highly placed party sources said the manifesto will have the promise of a comprehensive policy to manage and monitor stray/disowned cattle. Cattle entering fields and grazing on crops is a massive issue in the state. The opposition, especially the Samajwadi Party, has raised the issue since the elections were announced has alleged that gaushalas meant to house unattended cattle were not being properly monitored.

Sources said this issue was expected to be addressed in the manifesto. As illegal butcher houses have been shut, many farmers leave their cattle out in the open when rendered useless. Such cattle end up grazing on fields, and destroying crops.

Sources further said a comprehensive policy on managing cattle, doubling farmers’ income through technology-driven agriculture and promotion of chemical-free farming are expected to be included in the manifesto. A member involved in preparing the manifesto said there were separate sections on farmers, industries, youth, infrastructure, sports among others.

Meanwhile, sources said the manifesto will be a ‘safe’ one with no major promises or freebees but decent policies. The idea is to keep a balance between expenses and the realities of the state exchequer, they said.

Some promises to be made, according to the sources:

1. Job to one person in every household

2. cheaper ration under the Annapurna yojna

3. scooty for girls under a certain criteria

4. tablets and smart phone scheme for students to continue

5. Fasal bima yojna for farmers

6. free solar pumps for irrigation to farmers

Meanwhile, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal hit out at UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, and called him the ‘cruelest’ ruler he had ever seen. “You just let it be. Just like the dead bodies of the people of UP were flowing in the river and you were giving advertisements of your false applause by spending crores of rupees. I have never seen such a merciless and cruel ruler like you,” he said, hitting back on Yogi who had attacked the Delhi CM on migration of workers during the Covid-19 lockdown.

