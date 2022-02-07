Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Sidhu Won't Let Any 'MLA's Son' Get Cong Chairmanship; 1st Phase to be 'Eye Opener' for BJP, Says Akhilesh

Live now
Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: In a passionate speech, Punjab PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu said he would not let any 'MLA's son' get the chairmanship in the party, and that only workers would be valued for their work. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be rallying in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor rally, while virtually being connected to other parts of the state as well.
We will build a potato processing unit here and if needed we will also build a vodka plant. Tell me whether vodka can be made from potatoes or not?: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav in Agra.
With Assembly polls less than a week away in western Uttar Pradesh, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait made a veiled attack on the ruling BJP on Sunday as he said Muzaffarnagar is “not a stadium for Hindu-Muslim matches”. The national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), which is a part of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), said those talking on communal lines will not witness electoral gains in the region.
“Western Uttar Pradesh wants to talk about development. Those talking about Hindu, Muslim, Jinnah, religion will lose votes. Muzaffarnagar is not a stadium for Hindu-Muslim matches,” Tikait said in a tweet in Hindi. In another tweet, he called on people to question the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates in the upcoming polls about the farmers who lost their lives during their year-long protest against three agriculture laws of the Centre, which have now been repealed. READ MORE
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has denied tickets to wives of two party leaders but has nominated their husbands for the ongoing Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. In the ninth list of candidates released late Sunday evening, BJP State Vice-President, Daya Shankar Singh has been named as a party candidate from the Ballia Assembly constituency. His wife and cabinet minister, Swati Singh, has already been denied ticket from the Sarojini Nagar Assembly constituency in Lucknow.
In Amethi, Sanjay Sinh has been named a BJP candidate while his first wife and sitting MLA, Garima Singh has been denied a ticket. Overall, the BJP has replaced at least 15 of its sitting MLAs in the Assembly constituencies of eastern UP, going to the polls in the sixth and seventh phase. There are seven women in the candidate list. Continuing with its OBC outreach, the saffron party has fielded 14 candidates from the group comprising castes like Kurmi, Rajbhar, Nishad and Nonia. There are nine Dalits and Thakurs, and eight Brahmins in the list.
Uttar Pradesh Minister, Anand Swaroop Shukla has been shifted to Bairia Assembly constituency in Ballia district where controversial MLA Surendra Singh has been dropped. Surendra Singh announced his decision to contest as an independent candidate. The sitting MLA from Lambhua in Sultanpur, Deomani Tripathi, who hogged limelight for writing letters to state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath concerning atrocities against Brahmins, also failed to get a second chance. He has been replaced by Sitaram Varma. Vinod Singh, a former minister during the Mayawati government, has been given a BJP ticket from Sultanpur.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday indicated that Yogi Adityanath is the BJP’s choice as the next chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, saying if his government is formed again he would make up for the time lost by the state due to the coronavirus pandemic. The PM’s remarks at a virtual poll rally went beyond praise for Adityanath for the work done by the state’s BJP government during his term – and appeared to settle the debate over the party’s CM face in these assembly elections. READ MORE
The Election Commission has issued a notice to the Uttarakhand BJP for alleged violation of the model code and asked it to reply within 24 hours for tweeting a morphed image of former chief minister and Congress leader Harish Rawat, in which he has been shown as a Muslim cleric.
The action comes after the Congress complained to the poll body on Friday, alleging that the BJP Uttarakhand from its official Twitter handle on February 3 at 9.34 PM tweeted a morphed image of Rawat, wherein he has been falsely depicted as belonging to a particular community.
Congress leader Randeep Surjewala had spoken to the CEC on Saturday and demanded the registration of an FIR against the BJP, while alleging that it has violated the model code and other provisions of the law, as it seeks to create disharmony on religious grounds between people of diverse faith. The said tweet has since been removed. READ MORE
#WATCH | I promise that if I continue as PCC chief, no MLA's son will get the chairmanship, workers will get…will resign if someone privileged gets it…: Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu (06.02) pic.twitter.com/ZcWtpGVU1k
— ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2022
Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday said he never lived for any post and hailed the decision of making Charanjit Singh Channi as the chief minister of the state. Sidhu said this addressing the Ludhiana virtual rally, where Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be announcing the party’s CM face for the February 20 Assembly polls. For the past several weeks, both Channi and Sidhu have, directly or indirectly, made a case to be declared as the party’s nominee for the top post. READ MORE
Saharanpur (UP), Feb 6: When the Samajwadi Party was in power in Uttar Pradesh, electric lines were used only to dry clothes, and now, it is going around promising 300 units of free electricity to the people, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said on Sunday. Maurya was addressing a public meeting in favour of BJP candidate Kiratpal Singh from the Gangoh assembly seat in the district. READ MORE
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday attacked the BJP government, saying the “eyes and ears of the government will open in the first phase itself”, as farmers and youngsters have “made up their mind” to defeat the BJP. It was Akhilesh Yadav’s first meeting in Karhal after he filed his nomination papers from the assembly seat in the Mainpuri district. Karhal goes to the polls in the third phase on February 20. “The way the wind is blowing and seeing the atmosphere (of elections), it seems the eyes and ears of the (BJP) government will open in the first phase itself, said the former UP chief minister. READ MORE
After over an hour of a closed-door meeting, the Congress on Sunday picked incumbent Charanjit Singh Channi as the chief ministerial face of the upcoming Punjab assembly elections. Party vice-president Rahul Gandhi made the announcement at a rally in Ludhiana amid loud cheers, saying, “The CM face of Punjab is Charanjit Singh Channi. We asked Punjab and you have given us the decision. It was a tough decision to make. Punjab needs a leader who can understand the poor, feel their anxiety.” READ MORE
The government’s eyes and ears, which have been staying closed till now, will open up in the first phase itself as the farmers and youngsters have made up their mind to defeat the BJP,” Yadav asserted in the meeting. Speaking in Agra earlier, he alleged that people are being threatened over the phone against voting for his party after it has emerged as a powerful contender in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.
He also asked people to record such threatening calls so that based on them, FIRs could be lodged after his government comes to power. “Since the SP has emerged as a powerful contender in the elections, people are being threatened over the phone. If anyone gets such a call, record it. I want to say that the recordings will be considered as (the basis of) FIRs,” Yadav said without taking any names.
Yadav made the allegations while addressing workers’ meet in the Bah assembly constituency of Agra. He said the assembly polls in the state are for the future of Uttar Pradesh and to save the country’s Constitution. “This election is for the future of the UP and to save the Constitution. The BJP can do anything and nobody knows till they do it. Did anyone know demonetisation was going to be announced?” he asked as proof of his allegation. Yadav also mocked Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who in a recent statement had said he would “cool down” after March 10, the day for the announcement of elections result, those heightening passions.
“The chief minister is talking about cooling down. But we will only talk about announcing recruitments in the police for youngsters of the state,” Yadav said. The SP chief reiterated that his party will give 300 units of electricity free to domestic consumers and also give old pension to the government employees. “The electricity bill gives an electric shock (to consumers). The BJP government has not set up a single power plant and we are forced to pay exorbitant rates of electricity. The ‘transformer’ of BJP will be ‘fused’ by the anger of voters,” Yadav said, adding that the SP will give 300 units of free electricity to people after coming to power.
According to a former senior electricity official of UP, all transformers are connected to the common secondary circuit through secondary fuses. The purpose of these fuses is to disconnect a faulty transformer from the secondary circuit. He added that the fuse is used to protect electrical appliances when the system gets overloaded. “The chief minister promised to distribute laptops and tablets but had anyone got anything? Farmers were forced to fence their farms and the money which is being released for the rehabilitation of stray cows is not reaching people, Yadav said. “This chief minister can only change the name and colour so we should also bring some change,” he added.
The SP chief also said, “We will distribute laptops to youth after coming to power. The Samajwadi Party will provide 22 lakh jobs to youths in the IT sector. We have also decided to reinstate the old pension of the government employees.” The former UP CM praised farmers saying that they continued to work in fields and saved our economy when everything was closed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Recalling the helpline Dial-100, which was launched in his tenure, the SP chief said, “The police lacked funds and used to take money from the victims to catch the accused. We sent police officers to New York to study the functioning of police there and launched Dial 100. But the (current) chief minister changed Dial 100 to 112.” Talking about the ‘Dial 100’ emergency service, he said, “We started ‘Dial 100’ to protect people against any harassment across the state. The chief minister has not been able to change the tyres of the vehicles or the colour of the Dial 100 vehicles. Chief Minister has only changed the name from Dial 100 to 112.” Hitting out at the state government for alleged mismanagement during the second wave of Covid in April-May last year, Akhilesh said, “When COVID-19 came, all of us wore masks but the government failed to do anything. In those troubled times, the ambulances bought by the SP government were used to carry patients to hospitals. The BJP couldn’t even provide the essential injections required for Covid patients.” Yadav who is currently the MP from Azamgarh said that he would never forget the people of Azamgarh because they have elected him and Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav).
Attacking the BJP, he said, “The BJP people speak lies that development has only been done in Mainpuri. I want to assure you that we will make the development of Etawah and Karhal an example of the development in the state.” Yadav also paid tribute to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar following her death on Sunday. “The demise of Lata Mangeshkar is a very sad news. There is no singer in the world who has sung over 3000 songs. The Samajwadi Party will do something in her name in the state after coming to power,” he said.
