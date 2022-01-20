Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: At 'Farewell Lunch', Former U'khand CM Says Won't Contest Polls; SP-RLD Pact Faces Trouble

Live now
Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, who stepped down from his post last year, on Wednesday announced that he will not contest the 2022 assembly elections in Uttarakhand. Rawat announced his decision to his party’s cadres at a “farewell lunch” before writing to the BJP national president, Jagat Prakash Nadda. . Read More
Usually in politics, a leader with a substantial mass base is considered an asset for a party. But in poll-bound Uttarakhand, it is just the opposite, at least in the case of Thakur leader Harak Singh Rawat. More than 60 hours after being sacked as a cabinet minister in the Pushkar Singh Dhami government, he is desperately knocking at the doors of the Congress in the national capital. News came on Monday that Harak will join the Congress. Then came Tuesday and Wednesday, but it seems there is a long wait ahead for the sexagenarian leader. Read the full story here.
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday slammed the BJPled central government over raids on a relative of his Punjab counterpart Charanjit Singh Channi and accused the saffron party of using probe agencies under its control to target political opponents during polls. The Congress leader sought to know why raids are conducted by central agencies only in states where nonBJP parties are in power.
He was talking to reporters at the Swami Vivekanand Airport Raipur this evening after returning from a four-day tour to Delhi and poll-bound Uttar Pradesh. Asked about Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) raids at the premises of Channi’s nephew, Baghel said, Wherever elections are held, people in the opposition are raided. This is being done to intimidate and threaten (opposition parties).
The Congress on Wednesday announced five more candidates for the February 14 elections to the 40member Goa Assembly. While Delailah Lobo has been fielded from Siolim constituency, Kedar Naik will contest from Saligaon and Carlos Alvares Ferreira will fight from the Aldona seat.
Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge came out in support of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday over the ED raids against his relatives and said this “vendetta” will help the party emerge victorious in the upcoming state Assembly polls. “ED raids on the relatives of Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi show how unnerved the BJP is about a performing and popular Dalit CM,” he wrote on Twitter.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Wilfred D’Sa resigned as a member of the Goa Legislative Assembly as well as from the party on Wednesday, ahead of the saffron party announcing its first list of candidates for the next month’s state elections. D’Sa claimed that he would fight the February 14 Assembly polls an an independent. After getting elected on the Congress ticket from Nuvem Assembly constituency in 2017, D’Sa had joined the BJP in July 2019 along with nine other party MLAs.
The Sanyukt Samaj Morcha, a political front of farmer unions, on Wednesday evening released another list of 17 candidates for next month’s Punjab Assembly polls. Prem Singh Bhangu said the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM) has announced 57 candidates so far and the rest will be announced in the next two or three days.
According to the list of candidates, Harpreet Singh will contest from Dharamkot, Meghraj Ralla from Zira, Krishan Chauhan from Budhlada, Gurditta Singh from Nihal Singh Wala, Navjot Singh Saini from from Dera Bassi , Satwant Singh from Lehragaga, Harvinder Singh from Rajpura and Principal Gurnam Kaur from Baba Bakala. Jasbir Singh Brar will fight from Talwandi Sabo, Amarjit Singh Aasal from Amritsar West, Davinder Singh from Roopnagar, Apar Singh Randhawa from Amritsar East, Dharmender from Patiala Rural, Mandeep Singh Sarpanch from Nakodar, Thekedar Bhagwan Dass Sidhu from Sham Chaurasi, Jagjit Singh Kalanaur from Dera Baba Nanak and Master Daljit Singh from Khemkaran.
The BJP on Wednesday released the name of one more candidate for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, fielding Mukta Raja from Aligarh. With this, the BJP has so far announced 110 candidates for the state assembly polls, where the party is contesting elections in an alliance with the Apna Dal and the Nishad Party. The party on Wednesday announced that Mukta Raja will be its candidate from Aligarh assembly.
Earlier in the day, the top brass of the BJP including its president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah held deliberations with Uttar Pradesh unit leaders including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to finalise the remaining candidates for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls. The BJP leaders also held meetings with Apnal Dal leader Anupriya Patel and Nishad Party leader Sanjay Nishad to finalise the seat sharing agreement.
Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, who stepped down from his post last year, on Wednesday announced that he will not contest the 2022 assembly elections in Uttarakhand. Rawat announced his decision to his party’s cadres at a “farewell lunch” before writing to the BJP national president, Jagat Prakash Nadda.
Rawat told The Times of India that he personally informed his party workers to avoid any “misleading impression”. “I hosted the lunch as party members and supporters are extremely emotional. I did not want them to get a wrong or misleading impression when the list comes out and they are shocked to find my name missing. I wanted to avoid any kind of confusion, so I decided to personally tell them over lunch.”
Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, who stepped down from his post last year, on Wednesday announced that he will not contest the 2022 assembly elections in Uttarakhand. Rawat announced his decision to his party’s cadres at a “farewell lunch” before writing to the BJP national president, Jagat Prakash Nadda.
Rawat told The Times of India that he personally informed his party workers to avoid any “misleading impression”. “I hosted the lunch as party members and supporters are extremely emotional. I did not want them to get a wrong or misleading impression when the list comes out and they are shocked to find my name missing. I wanted to avoid any kind of confusion, so I decided to personally tell them over lunch.”
Rawat said that he chose not take part in elections as the party is “contemplating a bigger role for him”. “Now the state has a youth chief minister and it is our duty to back him. I have requested all my supporters to back the new BJP candidate from Doiwala,” he said.
The BJP on Wednesday released the name of one more candidate for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, fielding Mukta Raja from Aligarh. With this, the BJP has so far announced 110 candidates for the state assembly polls, where the party is contesting elections in an alliance with the Apna Dal and the Nishad Party. The party on Wednesday announced that Mukta Raja will be its candidate from Aligarh assembly.
Earlier in the day, the top brass of the BJP including its president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah held deliberations with Uttar Pradesh unit leaders including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to finalise the remaining candidates for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls. The BJP leaders also held meetings with Apnal Dal leader Anupriya Patel and Nishad Party leader Sanjay Nishad to finalise the seat sharing agreement.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.