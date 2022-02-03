Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Shah-Nadda in UP as CM Yogi, Dy Maurya File Papers; Rahul May Announce Cong Punjab CM Face Soon

The BJP MLA from reserved Bara assembly constituency in Prayagraj district quit the party on Wednesday in protest against allegedly being kept in dark about the party’s intention to leave the seat for a coalition partner candidate. BJP MLA Ajay Kumar told reporters that he has resigned from the primary membership of the party.

Explaining his reason for taking the drastic step, Dr Kumar said he had been hearing of the BJP leadership’s intention to leave the Bara seat for a candidate of alliance partner Apna Dal (S) I have no remorse against it but I have been hurt by the fact that none of the top leaders of the party deemed it necessary to take me into confidence and inform me about it, he said. I have been deeply hurt by it and I am leaving the BJP with a heavy heart. I performed honestly and sincerely all the duties and responsibilities assigned to me as a BJP worker and MLA. The party was never hurt or harmed by any of my actions, he said.