Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: AAP's Raghav Chadha Alleges CM Channi Involved in Illegal Sand Mining, to Meet Punjab Guv

The Samajwadi Party has urged the Election Commission to stop the opinion polls from being aired on some news channels with immediate effect. In a letter to the chief election commissioner, the party claimed that airing of the polls is a violation of the model code of conduct and they can misguide the voters and influence the election.

SP’s chief spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said, some news channels are showing opinion polls, which violates the model code of poll conduct, misguides the voters, and also influences the poll.

Meanwhile, Punjab’s Chief Electoral Officer S Karuna Raju on Sunday said that the filing of nominations for the next month’s assembly polls will start on January 25 and will continue till February 1. Voting for Punjab’s 117 assembly seats will be held on February 20 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10. Raju said the scrutiny of the nominations would be done on February 2 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature would be February 4, according to an official release.

Campaigning for the upcoming polls, Union minister and BJP leader Anurag Thakur targeted the Samajwadi Party over its promise of providing 300 units of electricity free to domestic consumers, saying under the party-led government power cables were used to hang clothes to dry. “Getting electricity for 300 hours a month was difficult in his regime, but now he is talking about giving 300 units of free electricity. This raises doubts,” he said, targeting SP president Akhilesh Yadav. Power cables were used to hang clothes during the previous SP regime, he said. “This is not the new SP, this is the same SP. This is the same SP which the people fear…. A person who has given rule of criminals and mafia and corruption to the state, how can the people believe him?” Thakur said.

