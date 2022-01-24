CHANGE LANGUAGE
  • Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: AAP's Raghav Chadha Alleges CM Channi Involved in Illegal Sand Mining, to Meet Punjab Guv

Assembly Elections 2022 Updates: The Samajwadi Party has urged the Election Commission to stop the opinion polls from being aired on some news channels with immediate effect.

News18.com | January 24, 2022, 07:48 IST
Raghav Chadha also shared a screenshot of the Twitter exchange on his Instagram handle later

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) co-incharge, Raghav Chadha has sought time to meet the Governor of Punjab to discuss the issue of illegal sand mining allegedly being done by chief minister Charanjeet Singh Channi and recent facts that emerged from ED raids conducted on Channi’s nephew. Manipur chief minister, N. Biren Singh has stated that the BJP will double its tally in upcoming assembly Read More

Jan 24, 2022 07:45 IST

Punjab Polls: Nominations to Start from Jan 25

Punjab’s Chief Electoral Officer S Karuna Raju on Sunday said the filling of nominations for the next month’s assembly polls will start on January 25 and will continue till February 1. Voting for Punjab’s 117 assembly seats will be held on February 20 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10. Raju said the scrutiny of the nominations would be done on February 2 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature would be February 4, according to an official release.

Jan 24, 2022 07:39 IST

SP Seeks Ban on Opinion Polls, Says It Breaches Model Code of Conduct

The Samajwadi Party has urged the Election Commission to stop the opinion polls being aired on some news channels with immediate effect. In a letter to the chief election commissioner, the party claimed that airing of the polls is a violation of model code of conduct and they can misguide the voters and influence the election. In a statement issued here on Sunday, SP’s chief spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said, “SP’s UP unit chief Naresh Uttam Patel has written a letter to the chief election commissioner stating that the voting for the final phase of the seven-phase UP election will be held on March 7, while counting of votes will be held on March 10. However, some news channels are showing opinion polls, which violates the model code of poll conduct, misguides the voters and also influences the poll,” he said.

Jan 24, 2022 07:38 IST

Request Parrikar's son Utpal Parrikar to Reconsider his Decision, Says BJP General Secretary C T Ravi

“Manohar Parrikar ji has always worked for BJP’s win. I request his son Utpal Parrikar to reconsider his decision & fulfil his father’s dream. Only BJP can give people a stable govt. Home Minister Amit Shah will visit here on Jan 30,” said .

polls, and would get two-third majority. He also hinted at a post-poll alliance, if needed.

Campaigning for the upcoming polls, Union minister and BJP leader Anurag Thakur targeted the Samajwadi Party over its promise of providing 300 units of electricity free to domestic consumers, saying under the party-led government power cables were used to hang clothes to dry. “Getting electricity for 300 hours a month was difficult in his regime, but now he is talking about giving 300 units of free electricity. This raises doubts,” he said, targeting SP president Akhilesh Yadav. Power cables were used to hang clothes during the previous SP regime, he said. “This is not the new SP, this is the same SP. This is the same SP which the people fear…. A person who has given rule of criminals and mafia and corruption to the state, how can the people believe him?” Thakur said.

