Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Just a Day Left for Voting, UP Gears Up for Mega 'Democracy Fest'; BSP MLA 'Violates' Code Conduct

Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Farmers, women, and youth emerged as the key focus areas of the Samajwadi Party’s manifesto which promises 33% reservation for women in all government jobs. Meanwhile, in a fresh attack on BJP, Rahul Gandhi said, PM Narendra Modi, is scared of Congress because “it exposes his nexus with billionaires and his fake image created by his brand managers.”

SP has promised to make farmers debt-free by 2025. The list of promises includes 300 units of free electricity for domestic users, the creation of 22 lakh jobs and employment opportunities in the IT sector, free education for girls from KG to PG, among others.

According to a Times of India report, Rahul Gandhi leader made sharp attacks on the opposition party in Parliament, calling it a ploy to duck the issues he had raised about ‘two Indias’, capturing of institutions, and the China-Pakistan threat to India. Further, on Modi’s attacks on Nehru, Rahul said, “If you want to abuse Congress or Nehru, be my guest. But please do your job.”

Meanwhile, BJP in Goa has promised not to increase state duties on petrol and diesel for the next three years, give three free LPG cylinders a year to every household in Goa, and increase the pension under the Dayanand Samajik Suraksha Yojana (DSSY) to Rs 3,000. The assurance on fuel comes in the backdrop of criticism BJP is facing over the increase in prices of LPG cylinders, petrol, and diesel over the years.

