Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Amarinder, Nadda to Hold Talks on Punjab Seat-sharing Today; Health Secy to Brief EC on Covid

Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Capt Amarinder Singh will hold talks with BJP national president JP Nadda on Monday to discuss the seat-sharing arrangement between the saffron party and his Punjab Lok congress for the upcoming assembly elections in Punjab.
Meanwhile, as the Election Commission prepares for Assembly elections in five states early next year, its top brass is slated to interact with Union Health Read More
Ghulam Nabi Azad Sunday put to rest all speculations about his possible exit from the party, calling himself a “24 Carat Congressman” and saying he was not upset with the party but was instead working for unifying and uniting its workers. The former chief minister has been holding public rallies in Jammu and Kashmir over the past nearly two months and was seen accompanied by his loyalists including senior party leaders and former ministers who recently resigned from their party posts in a revolt against J&K Congress president G A Mir. READ MORE
If the Yogi Adityanath government returns to power in Uttar Pradesh for a second term, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi will start wearing Hindus’ sacred thread ‘janeu’, worn across the shoulder, and chanting Lord Ram’s name, a UP minister said on Sunday. This will be in the line of leaders like Rahul Gandhi wearing janeu’ and Akhilesh Yadav visiting Hanuman temples to pay his obeisance amid the strengthening BJP’s ideology, UP’s Panchayati Raj Minister Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary asserted. Chaudhary, who hails from Moradabad and is a member of the state’s Legislative Council, made the remark at a youths’ meet in Shamli. Chaudhary reiterated his remark about Owaisi to the PTI, saying it is bound to happen. Asked what makes him feel that Owaisi will start wearing janeu, he said, “We are taking our agenda forward. Due to this agenda, Akhilesh Yadav has begun going to Hanuman temples and offering prayers.
Uttarakhand Forest Minister Harak Singh Rawat, who was upset over the delay in the construction of a medical college in his constituency Kotdwar and had announced his resignation after walking out of the Cabinet meeting, has said that Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is like his younger brother, signalling that the sulking leader is placated now. All issues seem to have been sorted out in the Uttarakhand BJP as after having dinner with Dhami on Saturday, Rawat said: “Dhami is like my younger brother and our relationship dates back many years. “My blessing is with Pushkar Singh Dhami.”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Manipur and Tripura on January 4 to inaugurate various projects and to address public rallies, officials said on Sunday. A Manipur government officials said that the PM will launch some projects in the poll-bound state and address a public gathering in Imphal. The Prime Minister’s detailed programme is yet to be finalised and Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh and senior officials are in touch with the Prime Minister’s Office. Elections for the 60-seat Manipur Assembly are likely to be held in February-March next year along polls in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Goa.
The BJP on Sunday decided to form a four-member committee to finalise various outreach programmes to woo Brahmins ahead of next year’s Uttar Pradesh assembly polls. “Former Union Minister Mahesh Sharma and Shiv Pratap Shukla, and party leader Ram Bhai Mokariya and Abhijat Mishra are the members of the committee to decide outreach programmes to woo Brahmins,” a BJP insider said. Another senior party leader said that the decision to form the committee has been taken in a meeting held at the residence of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday address a rally in Mandi and inaugurate a completed hydroelectric project besides laying foundation stones of some new ones, including the one pending for the last 30 years, to mark the fourth anniversary of the BJP government in Himachal Pradesh. Besides inaugurating and laying foundation stones of the hydroelectric power projects totalling Rs 11,281 crore, the Prime Minister will also preside over the second groundbreaking ceremony of the Himachal Pradesh Global Investors’ meet, the PMO said on Sunday.
As the Election Commission prepares for Assembly elections in five states early next year, its top brass is slated to interact with Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Monday. The commission is likely to seek updates from Bhushan on the COVID-19 situation and the emergence of Omicron, the new coronavirus variant, sources said on Sunday. The terms of Goa, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Manipur legislative Assemblies are ending on different dates in March next year while the Assembly’s term in Uttar Pradesh will end in May.
Capt Amarinder Singh will hold talks with BJP national president JP Nadda on Monday to discuss the seat-sharing arrangement between the saffron party and his Punjab Lok congress for the upcoming assembly elections in Punjab.
The Election Commission is expected to announce election dates next month. The commission may also seek suggestions from Bhushan on improving its COVID-19 protocol for poll campaigning, polling days and the dates of counting.
On Tuesday, the Chief Election Commissioner and fellow Election Commissioners are scheduled to visit Uttar Pradesh to take stock of the poll preparedness in the state. The commission has already visited Punjab, Goa and Uttarakhand as part of its pre-poll stock-taking exercise.
To add, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday address a rally in Mandi and inaugurate a completed hydroelectric project besides laying foundation stones of some new ones, including the one pending for the last 30 years, to mark the fourth anniversary of the BJP government in Himachal Pradesh.
Besides inaugurating and laying foundation stones of the hydroelectric power projects totalling Rs 11,281 crore, the Prime Minister will also preside over the second groundbreaking ceremony of the Himachal Pradesh Global Investors’ meet, the PMO said on Sunday.
The investors’ meet is expected to give a boost to investment in the region through the start of projects worth around Rs 28,000 crore, it added. The Himachal’s BJP government led by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur was sworn in on December 27, 2017, in presence of Prime Minister Modi in Shimla ridge Maidan. Amid the Prime Minister’s Monday engagements, the opposition Congress has decided to observe the day as Virodh Divas and intends to submit a memorandum to the governor against the alleged misrule, inflation and unemployment in the state.
Noting that Prime Minister Modi has constantly focussed on fully utilising the untapped potential of the resources available in the country, the PMO statement said, adding that optimally using the hydropower potential in the Himalayan region has been a step in this direction.
“The projects which will be inaugurated and whose foundation stones will be laid by the Prime Minister during the visit reflect a key step in this direction,” it added.
