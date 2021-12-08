Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates: Priyanka Gandhi to Unveil Manifesto for UP Women; Kejriwal's 'Rs 1,000 Drive' in Punjab

Live now
Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates: Congress leader and All India Congress Committee General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be releasing a special manifesto for women on December 8, at the UPCC office in Lucknow. The women-centric manifesto by the UP Congress will be the first of its kind. Read More
Key EventsKey Events
While several artistes and celebrities have joined Punjab politics to add their bit of star power to election campaigns, not everybody had been successful. The newest entrant this time is popular and controversial singer Sidhu Moosewala, who joined Congress last week. READ MORE
Samajwadi Party chief and former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday replied to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Laal Topi’ jibe saying that ‘Laal Topi’ is a ‘Red Alert’ for BJP in the state as it will wipe off the party in the 2022 assembly polls. In a tweet, the SP chief said, “There is a red alert for BJP over the inflation, unemployment, farmers, labourers, Hathras, Lakhimpur, women, youth, education, business and health and also of ‘Laal Topi’ as it will wipe away the BJP from the state. There will be a revolution of red and change in 2022.” READ MORE
In a bid to woo the Scheduled Caste community ahead of the Punjab assembly polls, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday promised to provide free education to their children, besides bearing their coaching fees for higher studies, if his party comes to power. Addressing a gathering of people belonging to the community in Hoshiarpur district, Kejriwal attacked Charanjit Singh Channi, who is Punjab’s first Dalit chief minister, accusing him of playing “politics of vote bank” and claimed that he was seeking votes from them only because he belonged to the same community. READ MORE
The Congress was unjust towards Babasaheb Ambedkar, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel to promote “one family”, BJP National General Secretary, CT Ravi said on Monday. The Bharatiya Janata Party under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was correcting historical wrongs committed under Congress governments, Ravi added.
The Trinamool Congress and the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), a regional political outfit, are in the final stages of alliance negotiations, even as president of the MGP Deepak Dhavalikar on Monday said that the party had passed a resolution to align with the West Bengal-based party for the 2022 Assembly polls. “Preliminary talks have been held, we have apprised the central committee (of the MGP) of these talks, taken their views and have taken this decision. Our central committee has unanimously passed a resolution to align with the TMC,” Dhavalikar told a press conference in Panaji.
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has said that Samajwadi Party chief and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav is day dreaming of coming to power in the state. He said that the BJP will again get more than 300 seats in the next Assembly polls in the state.
Hours after resigning as a Congress MLA, former Goa Chief Minister Ravi Naik formally joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday, ahead of the 2022 state assembly polls. After Naik’s exit from the party, the Congress’ strength in the state legislative assembly has reduced from 17 MLAs to three legislators. “Only (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi can take the country ahead and ensure that no one stays hungry. BJP will win at least 27 MLAs in these elections,” Naik said at an induction ceremony here.
The Congress will release a “charge sheet” to “expose” rival parties over promises made by them to the public in Uttar Pradesh in the past over three decades, a statement said on Tuesday. According to a party spokesman, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi is also likely to release on Wednesday the party’s manifesto for women. The decision over the release of the “charge sheet” was taken at a meeting held in the presence of Priyanka Gandhi, the statement said. It was decided that shortcomings of the successive non-Congress governments led by the BJP, SP and the BSP be effectively highlighted ahead of the Assembly elections. It was decided that a “charge sheet” on all issues be compiled and a roadmap for exposing them be worked out to bring out the truth before people, the statement said.
Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh on Tuesday questioned the Congress over the appointment of Ajay Maken as the chief of its key panel for the state Assembly polls, alleging that the leader’s uncle was involved in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. He also dubbed Maken as a “failed politician”, saying under him the party lost two successive Assembly polls in Delhi. Maken, who is the Congress general secretary, was appointed the chairman of the screening committee for the shortlisting of candidates for the Punjab Assembly polls. “Maken is the nephew of Lalit Maken, who was one of the main culprits of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Delhi. The Congress could not have nominated a worst person than Maken for the job,” the former CM said in a statement. The former CM said while the Centre is going ahead with the “prosecution of another culprit, Sajjan Kumar, the Congress is rewarding the Makens and that too in Punjab, thus rubbing salt into Punjabis’ wounds”. “The Congress Party should have avoided naming someone like Maken as the name itself draws derision and revulsion in Punjab for the involvement of his late uncle in the anti-Sikh riots where innocent victims were burnt alive to death,” Amarinder Singh said.
A video being circulated on social media of people from West Bengal arriving by train in Goa to vote for the Trinamool Congress in the 2022 Assembly polls here was fake, the Mamata Banerjee-led party said on Tuesday. Addressing a press conference, TMC leader Trajano D’Mello said the BJP government in Goa should take action if they believe the video is true. He also said by making such claims, the BJP and its IT Cell which was forwarding it across social media platforms, were discrediting the Election Commission. “The video is fake and BJP workers and leaders are forwarding it along with their purchasing partner the Congress. Such fake videos are emerging because the ruling BJP is shivering with fear after the TMC announced an alliance with MGP for the Goa polls,” he claimed.
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal alleged on Tuesday that AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal is “deceiving” Punjabis just like the Congress did by asking women to fill up forms to get Rs 1,000 per month. Addressing two rallies at Tapa and Sunam, Badal said, “Earlier, (former chief minister) Amarinder Singh also got forms filled to give jobs to each household in Punjab. You know the outcome. Now, Kejriwal is going down the same path by launching bogus camps for filling up forms to avail the Rs 1,000 monthly allowance announced by his party for women.” “I want to ask Kejriwal, will only those women who fill up the forms get the benefit of the scheme? If not, then why are you trying to fool Punjabis in this manner?” he asked. Badal also questioned the Delhi chief minister as to why had he not implemented the scheme in the national capital.
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal started a registration drive in Punjab on Tuesday following his promise that Rs 1,000 would be given to women if his party comes to power in Punjab after the 2022 Assembly polls. Kejriwal, who was on a daylong visit to Punjab, launched the drive from Sarai Khas village in Kartarpur here. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) released a mobile phone number on which women have to give a missed call for registration. Kejriwal said women just have to give a missed call on the number and they will get Rs 1,000 per month after the formation of the AAP government in the state. The Delhi chief minister had earlier promised to give Rs 1,000 to women every month if his party forms the government in Punjab. Seeking to give a reply to his political opponents who questioned him over the funds needed to honour the promise, the AAP leader said he will stop the Rs 20,000 crore illegal sand mining activity after his party comes to power and fund the scheme with that money. “We will stop the theft of Rs 20,000 crore through illegal sand mining and arrange Rs 1,000 to be given to women from that money,” he said.
The Congress leader and All India Congress Committee General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be releasing a special manifesto for women on December 8, at the UPCC office in Lucknow. The women-centric manifesto by the UP Congress will be the first of its kind. The party has been promising many things for the women ranging from a 40 per cent stake for women in ticket distribution for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections to promising electric Scootys. READ MORE
The party has been promising many things for the women ranging from a 40 per cent stake for women in ticket distribution for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections to promising electric Scootys.
A few days back, while appealing for more women in politics the Congress General Secretary had said, “No one is here to protect you. Only those who talk about protecting you are protected, but not you.”
“I urge women to come into politics and stand with me shoulder to shoulder. Together, we will change the politics of this country and this State. The government thinks Rs 2,000 and gas cylinder makes everything okay… We will get strong women candidates and we will support them. If not now, then they will become stronger by the next election,” she had stated.
Priyanka had also announced that if Congress is voted to power in the State, then the party will ensure Rs 10,000 honorarium for ASHA and Anganwadi workers. The Congress leader has been quite aggressive in Uttar Pradesh for some time now in an attempt to revive the grand old party in the State once again.
Meanwhile, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal started a registration drive in Punjab on Tuesday following his promise that Rs 1,000 would be given to women if his party comes to power in Punjab after the 2022 Assembly polls.
Kejriwal, who was on a daylong visit to Punjab, launched the drive from Sarai Khas village in Kartarpur here. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) released a mobile phone number on which women have to give a missed call for registration. Kejriwal said women just have to give a missed call on the number and they will get Rs 1,000 per month after the formation of the AAP government in the state.
The Delhi chief minister had earlier promised to give Rs 1,000 to women every month if his party forms the government in Punjab. Seeking to give a reply to his political opponents who questioned him over the funds needed to honour the promise, the AAP leader said he will stop the Rs 20,000 crore illegal sand mining activity after his party comes to power and fund the scheme with that money.
“We will stop the theft of Rs 20,000 crore through illegal sand mining and arrange Rs 1,000 to be given to women from that money,” he said. Kejriwal said the women of Punjab are very hard working and the sum of Rs 1,000 per month is for their empowerment and to make them financially stronger.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.