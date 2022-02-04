Assembly Elections 2022: PM Modi to Begin Strategy Meets With UP Today, Over 6 Lakh BJP Workers to Join

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold crucial strategy meetings with organisational workers of the BJP in each of the five poll-bound states, starting with Uttar Pradesh on Friday.

The meetings, named Booth Vijay Abhiyan, will be held virtually in view of the Covid-19 pandemic and will include participation from top leaders down to karyakartas (workers) at the booth level, with no external presence allowed.

Sources told News18.com that, at the meeting, Modi is expected to broadly outline the strategy and issues that need the attention of workers in the remaining legs of campaigning in the poll-bound states.

Friday’s Uttar Pradesh-specific meeting will also see the attendance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

“The PM will give directions to post holders in the party. The meeting is scheduled in the afternoon and more than 6 lakh workers, from tallest leaders to those in-charge of booths, will be attending," a senior BJP leader told News18.com.

Friday’s meetings will cover four districts — Hapur, Meerut, Noida and Aligarh — and 24 Assembly constituencies. Sources said more than 6 lakh party workers will connect through the virtual link to listen to the PM.

With the Election Commission banning public gatherings amid the third wave of Covid-19, the virtual meetings are crucial to boost the morale of party workers ahead of polls. Uttar Pradesh is expected to have 25 such meetings throughout the seven-phased elections.

Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa will vote in Assembly elections 2022 from February 10 to March 7, and the counting of votes will be held on March 10.

