Assembly Elections 2022 Results LIVE Updates: In 1st Reaction Post Result, Akhilesh 'Hopes'; Bhagwant Mann's Family Photo Before Delhi Trip

Read more

closer to becoming a national party.

Raghav Chadha on Thursday said the party will emerge as the national and natural replacement of the Congress in the coming days. “In the coming days AAP will become a national force…the party will emerge as the national and natural replacement of Congress,” Chadha said while addressing party workers at a rented accommodation of the party’s chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann in Sangrur.

The entire country is looking up to the Arvind Kejriwal model of governance and the “people of Punjab swept the state with ‘broom’ (AAP symbol),” he said. “The era of traditional parties SAD and Congress has ended in Punjab and now the AAP will give a clean and honest government,” the AAP state affairs co-incharge said.

He lambasted political opponents for running a “negative campaign” against the AAP by calling its leader Arvind Kejriwal a “terrorist”. However, Kejriwal, the Delhi chief minister and AAP national convenor, gave a positive agenda and the result is before people, he added. “When a common person decides to enter politics and cleanse the system no politician can be secure about his position,” he said referring to the AAP’s performance.

“We will give clean and honest politics to Punjab,” he said, adding that the AAP would give a progressive government to Punjab. The Aam Aadmi Party appeared to be heading for a clean sweep in Punjab having taken a lead in 88 of the 117 assembly seats after initial rounds of counting of votes on Thursday, with Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal and former CM Amarinder Singh among the heavyweights who were trailing.

An eerie silence descended at incumbent Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s residence in Chandigarh and at the ancestral house of former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal after their parties stared at defeat.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday also thanked the voters of four states — Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa — for reposing faith in the BJP and the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

In a series of tweets, Shah said, “The BJP’s grand victory in Uttar Pradesh is the victory of the unshakeable faith of village, the poor and farmers in Prime Minister Modi’s welfare for the poor. Voters have re-affirmed in Yogi Adityanath government’s fearless and corruption free governance. I thank people from the bottom of my heart for this massive victory.”

Shah also congratulated Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh and party workers for the grand victory and said, “BJP is committed to fulfill the expectation and aspiration of people of Uttar Pradesh.”

He also thanked the people of Uttar Pradesh for reposing faith in Prime Minister Modi’s leadership in 2014, 2017, 2019 and now in 2022.

Shah assured voters of Goa that BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi will leave no stone unturned in fulfilling their aspirations. “Grateful to the people of Goa for reposing their faith in the BJP. BJP under the leadership of PM @narendramodi Ji will leave no stone unturned in fulfilling the aspirations of our sisters & brothers of Goa. Congratulations to @DrPramodPSawant, @ShetSadanand & our karyakartas,” Shah tweeted.

Thanking voters in Manipur, Shah said, “Thank you, Manipur. PM @narendramodi Ji’s resolve for a prosperous North-East has earned him a special place in the hearts of the people of our NE region, this victory is a testament to the same. Congratulations to CM@NBirenSingh Ji, @AShardaDevi Ji and our karyakartas.”

He also thanked people of Uttarakhand for giving BJP an opportunity to serve again. “Devbhoomi has reposed its faith in developmental and public welfare works under leadership of Prime Minister Modi led BJP government,” Shah said.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.