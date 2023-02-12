Assembly Elections 2023 LIVE Updates: Amit Shah to Address 2 'Vijay Sankalp' Rallies in Tripura Today; Nadda in Bengal

Assembly Elections LIVE Updates: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address two ‘Vijay Sankalp’ rallies in poll-bound Tripura on Sunday. He will hold a rally in Chandipur at 12 pm and at Bishramganj at 2 pm, followed by a road show later in the day.

A political storm is sweeping through the northeast as three states go to polls this month. Tripura will hold elections on 16 February, while Nagaland and Meghalaya will go to polls on February 27 and the counting of votes for all three states will be done on March 2.

Latest Updates:

Amit Shah to address two rallies today. The Home Minister will address two ‘Vijay Sankalp’ rallies in poll-bound Tripura on Sunday. He will hold a rally in Chandipur at 12 pm and at Bishramganj at 2 pm, followed by a road show later in the day.

BJP chief J P Nadda will hold two rallies in West Bengal, with an eye on the panchayat and Lok Sabha polls. At 11 am, he will address a rally in Burdwan district, and at 3 pm, in Medinipur district.

Meghalaya Congress promises jobs to each household. Meghalaya Congress on Saturday promised one job to each household, free healthcare for all and free education for all girls up to class 12 in its election manifesto.

PM Modi addressed two rallies in Tripura on Saturday. Lashing out at the Congress-CPI(M) alliance in Tripura, he said that old players of misgovernance have joined hands.

375 candidates in the fray in Meghalaya elections. A total of 375 candidates are in the fray for 60 seats of the Meghalaya assembly. The ruling NPP is fighting the elections on 57 seats, the Congress and BJP are contesting all the 60 seats, while the TMC has fielded candidates in 58 seats. The United Democratic Party (UDP) is contesting the elections on 47 seats, the VPP on 18 seats, and the HSDP on 11 seats.

4 women among total candidates in Nagaland. A total of 183 candidates are in the fray for 59 seats of the Nagaland assembly, and of them, only four are women, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) V Shashank Shekhar said on Friday.

