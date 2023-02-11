Assembly Elections 2023 LIVE: PM Modi To Address Two Poll Rallies In Tripura Today; Voting On Feb 16

The battle for Dhanpur, about eight kilometres from the sub-divisional headquarters of Sonamura, is on. The BJP has pitted its central minister Pratima Bhoumik in a prestige fight to wrest the Left bastion, where she had lost five years back to former chief minister and Communist veteran Manik Sarkar.

The Communist party’s old warhorse Sarkar who represented the constituency four times in a row is not contesting the election but is concentrating on touring the state to try and win it back in alliance with Congress, after being in power for seven terms in the last 50 years. The CPI(M) has fielded Kaushik Chanda in the Dhanpur battle which locals expect to be a straight fight between lotus and the hammer-sickle-and-star symbols, despite TMC fielding Habil Miah and Tipra Motha nominating Amiya Dayal Naotia.

The constituency, largely agricultural, has just 48,000 voters, of whom last time around 40,000 voted. Some 11,000 tribals and 14,000 Muslims in the area make it an interesting demographic mix for campaign managers. Sarkar had won the seat in 2018 by a little over 5,000 votes.