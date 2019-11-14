Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Politics
Assembly Elections in J&K to be Held Soon, Says Lt Governor Murmu

The statement by Murmu, who took over on October 31 as the first Lt Governor of the Union Territory, will come as a relief to political parties.

IANS

Updated:November 14, 2019, 4:22 PM IST
File image of J&K LG Girish Chandra Murmu.

Jammu: Newly-appointed Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Girish Chandra Murmu on Thursday said that assembly elections in the Union Territory would be held soon.

He was speaking at the Attestation-cum-Passing out Parade of the 14th BRTC batch of Constables held in Reasi district.

The statement by Murmu, who took over on October 31 as the first Lt Governor of the Union Territory, will come as a relief to political parties.

Assembly polls in Kashmir were delayed due to the law and order situation. On August 5, the government revoked the special status for Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated it into two UTs -- J&K and Ladakh.

