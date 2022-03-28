Assembly Elections LIVE: Pramod Sawant's Swearing-in Ceremony Today, No Entry for People in Black Clothes

Three-time MLA Pramod Sawant, who led the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to victory in the recently concluded elections to the 40-member Goa Assembly, will take oath as the state’s chief minister for the second time on Monday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries.

The swearing-in ceremony would be held at Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee stadium near Panaji at 11 am. Prime Minister Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh would be present at the function, a government spokesperson said. More than 10,000 people are expected to attend the event at the stadium.

Assembly Election Results Latest Updates:

Pramod Sawant to take oath as Goa CM today

Pramod Sawant will take oath as the Chief Minister of Goa for the second term on Monday at 11 am in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda, other Union Ministers and Chief Ministers of at least 15 states.

In the Assembly polls held on February 14, results of which were declared on March 10, the BJP won 20 seats in the 40-member House, though it attained a comfortable majority after some Independents and the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party extended support.

BJP is scared of AAP’s rising footprint: Manish Sisodia slams Amit Shah

After Home Minister Amit Shah said service conditions of employees of Chandigarh Union Territory administration will now be aligned to that of central civil services, AAP leader Manish Sisodia slammed the home minister for “taking away Chandigarh powers", saying that the BJP is “scared of AAP’s rising footprint".

“From 2017 to 2022 Congress ruled Punjab. Amit Shah didn’t take away Chandigarh powers then. As soon as AAP formed Govt in Punjab, Amit Shah took away Chandigarh’s services. BJP is scared of AAP rising footprint," Manish Sisodia said in a tweet.

From 2017 to 2022 Congress ruled Punjab. Amit Shah didn't take away Chandigarh powers then. As soon as AAP formed Govt in Punjab, Amit Shah took away Chandigarh's services. BJP is scared of AAP rising footprint. https://t.co/8Dnex4rcWG — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) March 27, 2022

No entry for people with black masks, black clothing at Goa CM swearing-in

People wearing black masks or black clothing will not be allowed inside the venue of the swearing-in ceremony of Pramod Sawant, state BJP chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade said.

“People wearing black masks and black dresses will not be allowed inside the venue. However, the ceremony is open to all," he said.

Over 2000 cops deployed for security in Goa

Security has been tightened in Goa ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of Goa Chief Minister-designate Pramod Sawant. Drones and other technologies are being used, Goa DGP Indradev Shukla said, adding that railway stations, bus stands, and hotels are kept under strict surveillance.

Around 2000 Goa Police personnel have been deployed, special teams have arrived from outside and coast Guards and Navy have been kept on alert, the DGP added

Goa | The PM, HM, & at least 15 CMs of different states will be arriving here tomorrow for the swearing-in ceremony of Goa CM. Around 2000 Goa Police personnel deployed, special teams have arrived from outside. Coast Guards & Navy have been kept on alert: DGP Indradev Shukla pic.twitter.com/UknBO6dHzv— ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2022

First session of new Goa Assembly from March 29

Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai has summoned a two-day session of the new Assembly from March 29 during which Pramod Sawant, who will take oath on Monday, will have to seek a vote of confidence, officials said on Friday. A new Speaker would be elected during the session.

Undeterred by poll drubbing, TMC decides to stay put, expand presence in Goa

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) seems to be undeterred by its poor performance in the recent Goa Assembly election and has decided that it is not pack-up time yet. In a review meeting held on Saturday to dissect its performance in the state, the TMC decided to stay in Goa for the next five years to build up and expand the party there.

The meeting was attended by around 60 leaders including Abhishek Banerjee, Derek O’Brien , Sushmita Dev, Ashok Tanwar and Sourav Chakraborty. The decision to stay put in Goa despite the poll drubbing was declared by National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

Yogi 2.0 cabinet’s portfolio distribution delay triggers speculation

It has been two days since the swearing-in ceremony of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and UP ministers took place, the distribution of portfolios has not been done yet. It was expected that the portfolio distribution will be aqnnounced soon after the swearing-in, however. the delay now has triggered murmurs about a possible tussle over choice of portfolios among the top ministers.

