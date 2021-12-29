Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Priyanka Gandhi to Address Women's Rally in Firozabad; BJP Slams SP's 'Mafia Yatra'

Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is scheduled to address a women’s rally in Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. The area has strong Samajwadi Party presence and after her successful rallies in Varanasi and Gorakhpur, the Congress leader is taking the battle to SP pocket borough.

The Congress general secretary will address ‘Ladki hun, lad sakti hun’ (I am a girl and can fight), which is gaining traction among the members of fairer gender and the party thinks that it could be a game changer in the UP elections. The Congress has organised marathons in Meerut and Jhansi and on Tuesday, thousands of girls participated in the ‘Mahila Marathon’ organised by the party in Lucknow on the theme of ‘Ladki hun, lad sakti hun’. The participants danced and ran to the beat of the song “ladki hun lad sakti hun’ as many of their guardians clapped alongside.

Latest Updates on Assembly Elections:

• Barring the BJP, no other party can take out a ‘Vishwas Yatra’, party president J P Nadda said on Tuesday and took a dig at the opposition Samajwadi Party, asking will it take out ‘Vishvas Yatra or Mafia Yatra’. Addressing a public rally at the Jan Vishvas Yatra held here, he said, “No other political party can take out the Jan Vishvas Yatra. None of the political parties have the guts to take out such a rally." “Which yatra will the Samajwadi Party take out? Vishvas (or trust) Yatra or Mafia Yatra? Will it take out the yatra to remind the riot? Or will it take out the ‘baraat’ (wedding procession) of ‘bahubalis’ (musclemen)?" he asked. The BJP leader said his party has given good governance, while the opposition mis-governance.

• Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday said the BJP will return to power in Uttar Pradesh with more than 300 seats on the back of a positive public mood due to action against “gundaraj", “unprecedented" development and public welfare schemes under the Yogi Adityanath government. Thakur, who was the chief guest at the first edition of the Kashi Film Festival here, said people migrated from Uttar Pradesh due to rampant “gundaraj and mafiaraj" in the state during the tenure of the previous Samajwadi Party (SP)government and now they are returning seeing the work of the Adityanath dispensation.

• Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday that people across the country, including in Chandigarh and Punjab, are fed up with traditional parties, leaders and old style politics. People want freedom from corruption, which got reflected in AAP’s victory in the Chandigarh civic body elections on Monday, he said. In a statement issued here on Tuesday, Kejriwal said the people of Chandigarh have truly performed a miracle in the municipal elections.

• While the Congress on Tuesday celebrated its 137th foundation day across the country, the grand old party’s presence has been reduced to just three states — Chhattisgarh, Punjab and Rajasthan — besides being part of the coalition government in Maharashtra and Jharkhand. Alarmingly, the party now has less than 100 MPs — 87 — in both Houses of the Parliament. As per the Lok Sabha website, out of the 542 members in the Lower House, Congress has only 53 MPs as against BJP’s 301. In the Rajya Sabha, the Congress has 34 MPs besides having the leader of opposition status, though the party is completely outnumbered by BJP’s 97 members in the Upper House.

• The BJP leaders from the national capital have been assigned to oversee election management in 20 Assembly constituencies of Uttarakhand. The saffron party leaders from Himachal Pradesh and Haryana will be given responsibility of overseeing the management in the remaining 50 Assembly constituencies of the hill state. From Delhi, the leaders include the BJP state office-bearers, former mayors and senior leaders. Senior Delhi leaders Rajesh Bhatia and Yogender Chandolia have been made in-charge and co-incharge of the party leaders from the national capital. Around 60 Delhi BJP leaders have been given the responsibility to oversee the party’s election management in 20 Assembly seats in Uttarakhand.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.