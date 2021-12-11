Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Goa BJP Calls TMC Workers 'Khooni'; Cong Hit by Resignations Amid Priyanka's Panaji Visit

Read more

vulgar. There should be a control over the volume (of TMC workers) coming into Goa,” Tanavade told reporters in Panaji.

The state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president also said that while visits to the poll-bound states by party leaders were fair, the influx of hordes of party workers to a poll-bound state posed concerns.

“Leaders of every party are welcome in Goa, like P. Chidambaram, CT Ravi, (Devendra) Fadnavis. We have no objection to that. If Mamata Banerjee comes to Goa we have no issue. But (the concern) is about the low level workers. They have a different mentality. They should not get them here to carry out their agenda. They should not do it. A lot of things could happen on account of this,” he added.

The issue of alleged mass influx of TMC workers to Goa was first put in the public domain by the official handle of the Goa BJP, which uploaded a video of Bengali-speaking persons alighting at a Goa railway station.

TMC has claimed that the video is fake.

Tanavade also said that there was a vast gulf between the political cultures in Goa and West Bengal, adding that in West Bengal post-poll violence was common, unlike Goa.

“In Goa, we have a different mentality. Political workers from across parties are not enemies after elections, even though in the run up to polls political allegations are made. But outside the political realm, we are friends. Finally, we are human beings. But in West Bengal, the nature of politics is different,” Tanavade said.

Meanwhile, Goa Congress faced a spate of resignations and confusion prevailed over its alliance with like-minded parties for the upcoming polls in the coastal state as the opposition party was getting ready for a series of meetings by general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday. A group of Congress leaders from the Porvorim assembly constituency tendered their resignations on Friday morning. The group, supported by Independent MLA Rohan Khaunte, claimed the Congress was not serious about contesting the assembly polls likely to be held in early 2022.

The Congress party does not seem to be interested in contesting the upcoming Goa elections seriously. It is a non-starter due to the attitude of some of its leaders, Gupesh Naik, a former zilla panchayat member, who led the group from Porvorim, told reporters.In yet another setback for the Congress, its senior leader from South Goa Moreno Rebelo tendered his resignation.

The resignation letter by Rebelo claims he was upset after the party announced the “candidature” to sitting MLA Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco from the Curtorim constituency “despite he working against the party”. Rebelo hails from Curtorim.

Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco, who has never participated in any party activity for the last four-and-a-half years and on the contrary only abused party leaders and yourself, worked against the official candidate of Curtorim in the recently held Zilla Panchayat election, is promoted as working president of the party and is declared as a candidate by senior leaders during a recently held convention, Rebelo said in the letter addressed to Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Girish Chodankar.

