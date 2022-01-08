Assembly Polls: 50,000 CAPF Personnel Mobilised in Initial Phase; Major Chunk to Be Sent to UP

About 50,000 CAPF troops are being mobilised for providing security during the forthcoming assembly polls in five states, with the major chunk of them being sent to Uttar Pradesh that has the highest number of 403 seats and the longest polling period with seven phases, official sources said. The Election Commission (EC) on Saturday announced the poll schedule for elections to the assemblies of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa.

While Uttar Pradesh will vote in seven phases beginning February 10, Punjab (117 seats), Uttarakhand (70 seats) and Goa (40 seats) will have single-day voting on February 14, while the 60 seat Manipur electorate will vote in two phases. The counting of votes for all the states will take place on March 10. Officials in the security establishment told.

