Assembly Resolutions on CAA Valid, Arguing Against Unconstitutional Law in SC: Sibal

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Monday told CNN News18 that the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act is “unconstitutional” and that state assembly resolutions on the law are valid.

“They (assembly) are independent constitutional body, they are entitled to pass a resolution. Union of India is entitled to say we will not accept your advice. So both sides are entitled to their position. Nothing unconstitutional about it,” he said.

He added that all assembly resolutions don’t say anything about the law. Instead, they highlight “that such a law is contrary to provisions of constitution” and so request the Union of India to roll it back.

His remarks came after he had on Saturday said that there was no way a state can deny the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) when it has already been passed by Parliament.

However, the senior Congress leader, who is also a distinguished lawyer, on Monday said that the law can be challenged on grounds that it is “discriminatory in nature.”

Sibal also said that the Congress is challenging the law on a “constitutional position.”

“Our contention is you can’t grant citizenship on religious grounds."

