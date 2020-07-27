Rajasthan Governor Says Assembly Session Can be Summoned If Gehlot Agrees to 21-day Notice

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra indicated Monday that an assembly session can be called at a short notice if the state government says the agenda is to hold a floor test to prove its majority.

The suggestion figures in a note sent by Mishra while returning -- for a second time -- Ashok Gehlot Cabinet's recommendation to call a session. The governor asked the state government to draft a fresh proposal, addressing three points.

His note said a session can be called if the government agrees to give a 21-day notice.

But it also made clear that the notice can be shorter if the agenda of the sitting is to hold a floor test, which the Congress has indicated that it wants but has not specified in its proposal.

Mishra's second point is that the state government should undertake to broadcast live the proceedings of a floor test, if it takes place. It should also ensure precautions during the proposed Vidhan Sabha sitting against the spread of coronavirus, his note said.

Earlier in the day, Mishra returned with queries a proposal from Gehlot for the assembly session to be held from Friday. This was a revised proposal sent to the Governor but it also did not cut ice with him.

The Congress has accused Mishra of acting under pressure from the BJP to stall a test of strength in the assembly.

The Supreme Court, meanwhile, on Monday allowed Rajasthan Speaker CP Joshi to withdraw his petition against the rebel MLAs led by now-sacked deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot who engineered a revolt against the Gehlot government. The court on Thursday had refused to restrain the Rajasthan High Court from passing an order on the plea of the rebel MLAs challenging the disqualification notice against them and said it would be subject to the outcome of petition before the apex court.