Assets of Himanta Biswa Sarma Rise by Rs 10.89 Crore in 5 Years, Sarbananda Sonowal Richer by Over a Crore

The assets of Assam Health Minister and senior BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma have increased by Rs 10.89 crore — from Rs 6.38 crore in 2016 to Rs 17.27 crore in 2021—the Assam Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) said in its report.

With an assets increase of 171 per cent, the BJP MLA from Jalukbari constituency is among the top three re-contesting MLAs with highest such growth, the report said. Sarma is also the convener of the BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA).

“Naba Kumar Doley of the BJP from Dhakuakhana (ST) constituency has declared maximum increase in assets with an increase of Rs 18.22 crore — from Rs 7.30 crore in 2016 to Rs 25.52 crore in 2021. Assets of Nijam Uddin Choudhury of the AIUDF from Algapur constituency has increased by Rs 11.10 crore — from Rs 2.71 crore in 2016 to Rs 13.81 crore in 2021. Assets of Himanta Biswa Sarma of the BJP from Jalukbari constituency have risen by Rs 10.89 crore — from Rs 6.38 crore in 2016 to Rs 17.27 crore in 2021,” it said.

Assam Election Watch and ADR have analysed the self-sworn affidavits of 90 MLAs who are seeking a return to the Assembly in the ongoing election in the state.

The report said the average assets of these 90 re-contesting MLAs, fielded by various parties as well as independents, in 2016 was Rs 2.52 crore. The same has gone up to Rs 4.44 crore in 2021.

The average asset growth for these 90 re-contesting MLAs, between the Assam Assembly Elections of 2016 and 2021, is Rs 1.91 crore at 76 per cent. The average asset increase for the 45 re-contesting MLAs of the ruling BJP was Rs 2.47 crore (108.13 percent). For the 17 re-contesting MLAs from the Congress, the jump in assets was 41.44 percent — Rs 97,28,210.

ASSAM CM Richer by Over Rs 1 Crore

The assets of incumbent Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal have increased from Rs 1.85 crore in 2016 to Rs 3.17 crore in 2021 — 71 per cent growth.

Ranjit Dutta, who is the Minister of Handloom, Textiles and Sericulture, became richer by 160 per cent — Rs 3.70 crore. The BJP MLA’s assets were worth Rs 2.31 crore in 2016. By 2021, his assets were worth Rs 6.02 crore.

Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) MLA and Cabinet Minister Keshab Mahanta got richer by Rs 1.75 crore (103 per cent), as his asset increased from Rs 1.69 crore in 2016 to Rs 3.45 crore in 2021.

Similarly, the assets of Assam Cabinet Minister Atul Bora of AGP have increased by 64 percent (Rs 1.43 crore) in the last five years — up from Rs Rs 2.25 crore in 2016 to Rs 3.68 crore in 2021.

Social Welfare and Soil Conservation Minister Pramila Rani Brahma, from Bodoland Peoples Front (BPF) is richer by Rs 1.30 crore (70 percent) — from Rs 1.86 crore in 2016 to Rs 3.16 crore in 2021.

The assets of BJP MLA and Cabinet Minister Parimal Suklabaidya jumped by Rs 1.29 crore (340 per cent) — from Rs 37 lakh in 2016 to Rs 1.66 crore in 2021.

Cabinet ministers and BJP MLAs Chandra Mohan Patowary (Rs 1.92 crore), Siddhartha Bhattacharya (4.74 crore), Sum Ronghang (Rs 2.48 crore) also witnessed a jump in assets. AGP’s Phani Bhusan Choudhury got richer by Rs 1.81 crore in the last five years.

BPF’s Chandan Brahma and Rihon Daimary also got richer. The assets of Brahma, also the Tourism Minister, witnessed a jump of Rs 6.57 crore (69 per cent), while Daimary is richer by Rs 2.28 crore (76 per cent).

Assam is going for polls in three phases. The first two phases were held on March 27 (47 seats) and April 1 (39 seats). A total of 40 assembly constituencies will go for polls in the third phase on April 6.