Association With IIM Will Help UP Become $1 Trillion Economy, Says Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said by joining hands with IIM-Lucknow, the state government will deliver good governance and achieve the goal of becoming a $1 trillion economy.

Adityanath was speaking at the second edition of 'Manthan'— a leadership development programme conducted by senior faculty of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) here for the chief minister and his ministerial colleagues.

As part of the programme, Adityanath and his colleagues will attend one more session. "I am confident that when institutions like the IIM join hands with the government and take forward the programmes, we will be able to deliver good results," Adityanath said at the programme which was attended by his ministerial colleagues and state government officials.

"Through this programme, we will be able to deliver development and good governance to people of Uttar Pradesh and also reach the figure of $1 trillion economy," he added.

"This is team work and (teaches us) how we can work as a team for the development of the state, give results and achieve targets. I feel Manthan-2 will help in achieving the targets of development and good governance for the state," he said further.

Talking about the first edition of the programme which was organised here on September 8, Adityanath said his ministerial colleagues had prepared a roadmap for good governance and development of the state.

"The discussions were very fruitful and taking this forward, today's sitting consists of ministers, senior government officials including the chief secretary, additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries and HoDs," he said.

"In the third phase, this team will sit with IIM-Lucknow and deliberate to implement the roadmap for the holistic development of UP, move forward on the work plan which we have prepared for the concrete development of the state," he said.

