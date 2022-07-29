CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Politics » 'Assure You It Was Slip of Tongue': Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Apologises to Prez Murmu for 'Rashtrapatni' Remark
'Assure You It Was Slip of Tongue': Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Apologises to Prez Murmu for 'Rashtrapatni' Remark

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: July 29, 2022, 19:54 IST

Delhi, India

Chowdhury, who is the leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, said he never intended to disrespect the President. (PTI/File)

The BJP had accused Chowdhury of hurling a "deliberate sexist insult" at President Murmu and demanded an apology from Congress chief Sonia Gandhi

After facing a massive backlash over his ‘rashtrapatni’ remark, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday apologised to President Droupadi Murmu and said that he mistakenly used an incorrect word for her. A major political row broke out over his objectionable remark in the Lok Sabha with the ruling BJP launching an all-out offensive against the grand old party.

In a letter to the President, the Lok Sabha MP called his remark a “slip of tongue”. “I am writing to express my regret for having mistakenly used an incorrect word to describe the position you hold. I assure you that it was a slip of the tongue. "I apologise and request you to accept the same," Chowdhury said in his letter to the President.

While talking to reporters during their protest at Vijay chowk on Wednesday, Chowdhury had used the word ‘rashtrapatni’ for President Murmu, that created a controversy with the BJP raising the issue in Parliament, demanding an apology from him and Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi.

The BJP had accused Chowdhury of hurling a “deliberate sexist insult” at President Murmu and demanded an apology from Congress chief Sonia Gandhi. In his defence, Chowdhury, who is the leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, said he never intended to disrespect the President.

(with inputs from PTI)

first published:July 29, 2022, 19:36 IST
last updated:July 29, 2022, 19:54 IST