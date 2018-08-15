'At 2013 Pace, Schemes Would Have Taken 100 Years to Reach People': PM Modi's Veiled Attack on UPA

On the occasion of India’s 72nd Independence day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed the pre-NDA era 'slow' in terms of development. In his last speech before the national election next year, he listed his government's accomplishments and the pace at which they were achieved.PM Modi drew a comparison between pre-NDA era and the present day. He said that if his government had worked at the 2013 pace, it would have taken longer to achieve what the country has attained in the last few years.If we don't look at where we started, he emphasised, we will not be able to understand how far we have come. "If we take 2013 as the base year, then you'll be surprised to learn the speed of progress," he said."It would have taken centuries to build as many toilets as we have now. The electrification of villages would have been delayed by a couple of decades. It may have taken more than 100 years to bring gas connections to mothers struggling with smoke in the kitchens. It would have taken generations for optical fibre to reach villages if we had worked at 2013 speed," Modi said.After our Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan, lakhs of children lead healthier lives, he said, adding that even the World Health Organisation has lauded the movement.The Prime Minister went on to say that tax payers have almost doubled as compared to 2013. “In 2013, there were 3 crore tax payers and now there are close to 7.25 people paying direct taxes,” said Modi.“The country has progressed manifold and in multiple times the speed compared to 2013,” added Modi.In other developments, Modi also announced that India’s mega health scheme Ayushman Bharat, now repackaged as Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Abhiyaan, will be rolled out on September 25, the birth anniversary of Deendayal Upadhyaya.“The scheme will provide a cover of Rs 5 lakh per year to 50 crore individuals across income groups. However wealthy the family may be, a perennial illness dents financial stability of the family forever. In order to prevent that from happening, we will be holding experiments in this sector for the next 6-7 weeks after which we will officially roll out the scheme,” said Modi.