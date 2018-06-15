At 86, Deve Gowda Could Be the Right Man to Take Up PM Modi's Fitness Challenge

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's fitness challenge to Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy was politely declined by the latter. Kumaraswamy, who recently had a major heart surgery, is not in a position to do tough physical exercises and Modi's invitation to him has not gone down well with his supporters.They claim that if the PM had challenged his only active predecessor and father of Kumaraswamy, former PM H D Deve Gowda, he would have got a surprising and fitting response.Not many know that father Gowda exercises regularly and has a full-fledged gym at his house in Bengaluru.The 86-year-old former PM, seven-time MLA and seven-time MP can put even a 40-year-old to shame when it comes to doing tough physical exercises.Gowda has got a fitness trainer, Karthik, and does some really tough exercises every day. Early in the morning, he spends more than an hour on treadmill, weightlifting, dumbbells and other gym equipment.Former PM at the gym in his Bengaluru house (Special arrangement)Speaking to News18, Deve Gowda said that he had been exercising for decades and there was nothing special in it. He attributes fitness in his mid-80s to his frugal eating and disciplined lifestyle."I eat less. I don't drink, I don't smoke. I eat only simple vegetarian food. I sleep less. Get up early and I have no greed" he said.In last February, Gowda had climbed up 1,300 steps under the 40 degree sun to have ‘darshan’ of Gommateshwara or Bahubali at Shravanabelagola during once in 12 years Mahamastakabhisheka, one of the largest congretations of Jains.During the recently concluded Karnataka Assembly elections, he had covered over 6,000 km to campaign for his party, the JDS, under the hot sun.His trainer Karthik said that Gowda had tremendous energy and dedication even at 86. He told News18 that it was an honour for him to assist the former PM in physical exercises.When asked him about Modi's fitness challenge, the former PM just smiled. His close confidante and JDS Secretary General Danish Ali said that Modi should have challenged father Gowda instead of son Kumaraswamy who is still recuperating from a major surgery. He said that PM challenging him was distasteful.