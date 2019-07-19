Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

At Aaditya Thackeray's Maiden Rally in Jalgaon, Shiv Sena 'Pitches' Him as Maharashtra CM Face

Shiv Sena has chosen North Maharashtra to start junior Thackeray's rallies as a means of re-establishing its sway over the lost bastion.

Vinaya Deshpande | CNN-News18@vinivdvc

Updated:July 19, 2019, 3:10 PM IST
At Aaditya Thackeray's Maiden Rally in Jalgaon, Shiv Sena 'Pitches' Him as Maharashtra CM Face
Shiv Sena’s youth wing president Aaditya Thackeray. (File Photo: Getty Images)
Mumbai: Aaditya Thackeray, Yuva Sena president and son of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, could be the future chief ministerial face, Sanjay Raut hinted during his speech on day 1 of Jan Ashirvaad Yatra. Though Thackeray refrained from aggressively pitching himself as the CM candidate, the Sena's aspirations were made clear during Raut's speech.

"Aaditya should lead Maharashtra. This is the beginning of Shiv Sena's chief ministerial journey," the leader said during a rally in Jalgaon district on Thursday.

Addressing the rally, Thackeray said, "I am not here to gain anything. I am here to seek your blessings. My grandfather and my father have taught me that I should seek your love and blessings. After winning elections, nobody comes back to seek blessings. But I have come here for thanking those who voted for us, and for trying to convince those who didn't."

On Friday, during the second day of his Yatra, Shiv Sena chief's son is set to address a rally in Dhule.

"People go for Char Dham yatra. This is my teerth yatra. I can foresee only saffron flags in the coming elections. You may belong to any caste, creed or religion. But if you want any help, just call out a Shiv Sainik. Whatever issues I encounter during my rally, I am going to raise them with the chief minister," he said during his first rally.

Shiv Sena has chosen North Maharashtra to start junior Thackeray's rallies, as a means of re-establishing its sway over the lost bastion. In the first phase of the rally, five districts will be covered by him — Jalgaon, Dhule, Nasik and Nagar. The five-day tour will end on 22 July.

