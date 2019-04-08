At Baghpat Rally, Jayant Chaudhary Praises 'Master' Akhilesh Yadav for Stitching Up Grand Alliance

RLD vice president Jayant Chaudhary on Monday credited Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav for playing the "biggest role" in stitching up the SP-BSP-RLD alliance.Addressing the rally first, RLD Vice President and alliance candidate from Baghpat parliamentary constituency, Jayant Chaudhary, said, "A lot of people might know and many might not, but I want to tell you all that biggest role in forging the alliance was played by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.""We gave out a message of brotherhood and oneness from our first joint rally in Deoband yesterday. The mood is in our favour but now we have to be alert and careful. My grandfather always fought for farmers but today Yogi is fighting for cows while Modi is fighting for big businessmen," he added.Amidst chants of ‘Chowkidar Chor Hai’, the slogan coined by Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi, SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav attacked the BJP governments at centre and state and termed them as anti-farmer. Speaking at joint rally in Baghpat he said, “The enthusiasm that I can see today here, is telling me that Jayant Chaudhary is going to win with a huge margin from Baghpat. The SP-BSP-RLD alliance belongs to people and farmers of this state. We are going to write history with this grand alliance. Looks like the machines won’t be able to do anything in front of your enthusiasm. Contrary to the slogan coined by them (BJP) this time it should be Abki Bar Kho Di Sarkar (This time they have lost the government).”“First they became a Chaiwala and now they have become Chowkidar. The enthusiasm here is telling me that the Chowki of Chowkidar will not be saved this time. They had promised Ache Din, jobs for crores of youngsters but instead lakhs of jobs were lost. The farmers are forced to guard their farms instead of getting any benefits as promised by this government,” added Akhilesh as he continued to attack the BJP government.Raking the issue of sugarcane farmers and taking a hit at UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Akhilesh Yadav said, “Looks like Baba CM has to go back to his Mutt after the elections, chairs are empty at his rallies. The CM doesn’t even know how to take bath at Kumbh, nobody knows in which direction the country is going. Unemployment is at alarmingly high rate today. We do not just promise good jobs but also we will ensure good and affordable education to our youth.”“Sugarcane farmers of our state work hard but even today their payment is due. Even today several thousand crores of sugarcane farmers are due. Electricity was made costly for our farmers; all the agriculture equipment were bought under GST. However rich people have to pay low GST for diamonds. Rich people were fleeing country but they were never stopped by BJP. The money we all deposited in banks during demonetization was looted by these big businessmen who have fled the country,” alleged the Samajwadi Party Chief.