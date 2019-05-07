At Barjora Rally, Mamata Borrows Priyanka's Duryodhan Jibe to Target Modi-Shah

Duryodhan-Dushashan duo running the show at Centre: @MamataOfficial at Barjora



দিল্লীতে দুর্যোধন দুঃশাসন দেশ চালাচ্ছেঃ বড়জোড়ায় বললেন মমতা বন্দ্যোপাধ্যায়



Echoing Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi by saying that Duryodhan’s ill-governance is running the country.Duryodhana, son of blind king Dhritarashtra and eldest of the Kaurava brothers, is characterised by jealousy, ego and envy and conspires to send the Pandavas into exile. The plot is widely believed to have led to the “great war”.Earlier, Gandhi hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of behaving like Duryodhana from the epic Mahabharat.Referring to Mahabharata, Gandhi said that Duryodhana also possessed such ego as that seen in Modi and the BJP leadership.“When Lord Krishna tried to explain reality to him (Duryodhana), he tried to capture Krishna as well,” she added, reciting a few lines from ‘Krishna Ki Chetawani’ (The Warning of Krishna), a poem by Ramdhari Singh Dinkar. The lines recited go on to say that a person’s intelligence is the first thing to die when he/she is about to be destroyed.Banerjee upped her ante against Modi by saying that he needs a slap of democracy for saying that her party is of tolabaaz (extortionists). She further called him a "lying PM".The verbal dual between the two leaders has been going to since the beginning of the election election.