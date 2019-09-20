Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

At Bigil's Audio Launch, Actor Vijay Takes Veiled Dig At Political Situation in Tamil Nadu

Speculations have been rife that Vijay may eventually enter politics. The actor, however, has remained silent so far, but continues to make indirect political references during his film’s audio launches.

Poornima Murali | CNN-News18

Updated:September 20, 2019, 1:56 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
At Bigil's Audio Launch, Actor Vijay Takes Veiled Dig At Political Situation in Tamil Nadu
File photo of Vijay
Loading...

Chennai: Actor Vijay, who is known to make controversial comments at his film events, once again on Thursday evening made several pointed references to the current political situation in Tamil Nadu at his film, Bigil’s audio launch event.

Held at Sri Sairam Engineering College, Vijay, while addressing the audience at the launch said, “People with the right skills must be employed in each industry. If people place the right person for the job in the right position, then all the issues will be solved.”

Since Bigil is a film revolving around football, Vijay added, “You can play politics in many ways, but do not let politics enter sports.”

He also highlighted the death of Subasri and added that the person responsible for her death (AIADMK former Councillor) is still roaming free. Imposing faith in social media, the actor said that the social network can be a powerful tool and such issues can be brought to the fore on the medium with the use of hashtags.

During the launch of his previous film, Sarkar, the actor had again resorted to making veiled political references by hinting towards his entry into politics. “People will contest elections, campaign for elections and then for the Government. But we have already formed our government. Now, we will contest in the elections…,” he said, before adding that he meant in the film and not in real life.

His films have been mired in controversies with the ruling AIADMK and the Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP demanding the deletion of certain scenes and dialogues from Sarkar and Mersal claiming they were derogatory to the government.

Speculations have been rife that Vijay may eventually enter politics. The actor, however, has remained silent so far, but has made indirect political references during his film’s audio launches.

Bigil, directed by Atlee is touted to be a sports drama and stars Vijay and Nayanthara in the lead roles. It is produced by AGS Entertainment with music composed by A.R. Rahman.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram