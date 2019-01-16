LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
At BSP Chief Maywati’s Birthday Celebration, Party Leader Had a Shocking Message for BJP

The controversial statement, which was caught on video, comes days after the BSP and the SP announced their pre-poll alliance in Uttar Pradesh.

News18.com

Updated:January 16, 2019, 6:07 PM IST
At BSP Chief Maywati's Birthday Celebration, Party Leader Had a Shocking Message for BJP
BSP leader Vijay Yadav speaking at the event in Moradabad. (Source: Internet)
New Delhi: The event at Moradabad was meant to celebrate the birthday of party supremo Mayawati, but it took an ominous turn when a party leader decided to use the occasion to issue a rather crass and offensive warning to the BJP.

"In BJP waalon ko toh dauda dauda kar maarenge. Ghabrane ki zaroorat nahi hai. Aaj inhe naani yaad aa gai hogi, mari hui naani, ki SP-BSP ek hogaye (We will chase the BJP members and beat them to pulp. Seeing the SP-BSP unity, they must have been shaken)," said BSP legislator Vijay Yadav.

The controversial statement, which was caught on video, comes days after the BSP and the SP announced their pre-poll alliance for Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The parties have decided to contest on 38 seats each.

Neither BSP, nor BJP has issued any statement over Yadav's comment.
