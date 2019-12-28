Lucknow/New Delhi: Breaching Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's security, a man climbed onto the stage in Lucknow where the Congress general secretary was sitting along with senior party leaders. However, Gandhi shook hands with the man and heard him out.

The incident occurred during a programme held to mark the 135th Foundation Day of the Congress in Lucknow. As soon as the man climbed onto the stage, security personnel swung into action and tried to stop him from meeting the Congress leader. However, Gandhi gestured them to step back and allowed the man to meet her and heard his ordeal, following which he shook hands with other leaders on stage.

#WATCH Man breaches security of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at a party event in Lucknow on Congress foundation day, gets to meet her. pic.twitter.com/v4UtwedMF2 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 28, 2019

Addressing party leaders at the event, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the country currently is fighting an ideology it had fought against during the freedom struggle, virtually equating the BJP government with the colonial British government.

"Today in the country, there are such powers in the government with whom we had a historical clash. We are at present fighting an ideology against which we had fought during the freedom struggle," she said here at the UP Congress headquarters. "Today the country is in trouble. If we do not raise our voice, we will be proved to be cowards," she added.

The Congress general secretary said that the country was in trouble and voices of dissent were emanating from different corners.

"But, the government wants to suppress it using fear. Whenever such situations arise, the Congress rises to the challenge and accepts them. There is no place for violence and fear in our heart," she said.

"The BJP makes laws which are against the Constitution and then suppresses those who oppose it. People were killed in the country, including Uttar Pradesh, and those who could not be killed were put in jails. Their only fault was that they were raising voice against a wrongdoing," she said.

Targeting the central government, she said a person who was in fear either resorted to violence to silence the enemy or retreated.

"The BJP silenced the voice of the people through violence and cowardice, and is now retreating saying that it (BJP) has discussed NPR and not NRC. The country is recognising your cowardice," the Congress leader said.

She also said that people from every religion and caste sacrificed their lives during the freedom struggle. "The soil of this country has everyone's blood and no one can separate it".

In a tweet she said the Congress was the voice of the last person standing and it was also the voice of farmers, youth, labourers, women and every oppressed person.

"On the 135th anniversary of the Congress, we take a pledge to completely dedicate ourselves to the party's ideology of non-violence and benevolence," she said.

This is the Congress general secretary's first visit to the state capital after violent protests against the amended citizenship law that claimed at least 19 lives.

Priyanka Gandhi had visited Bijnor on Sunday to meet families of the victims of the clashes. However, the police stopped her and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi from entering Meerut to meet the families of those killed in the violence.

(With inputs from PTI)

