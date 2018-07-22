English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
At CWC Meet, Rahul Gandhi Asks Congressmen to Fight for India's Oppressed
Chairing the first meeting of the revamped CWC after becoming president of the party in December last year, Rahul Gandhi said it was an institution comprising experience and energy.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi at the CWC meeting on Sunday. (Twitter @Congress)
New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday described the revamped Congress Working Committee (CWC) as a bridge between the past, present and future and asked partymen to rise and fight for India's oppressed.
Chairing the first meeting of the revamped CWC after becoming president of the party in December last year, he said it was an institution comprising experience and energy.
"The CWC evolved during freedom struggle. It’s a forum where India expressed, debated, contested and consented ideas to take the nation from colonial rule to freedom," Gandhi said.
He added, "CWC gave voice to every single Indian. It accommodated views from different perspectives and gave space to the weakest voices of India. Our collective challenge is to shape our current CWC to that level."
Gandhi called upon Congressmen and women to rise and fight for India's oppressed, reminding the role of the Congress as the voice of India as also its responsibility of present and future.
Former prime minister Manmohan Singh, in his address, assured Gandhi that he and all other Congressmen would help him in the onerous task of restoring India's social harmony and economic development.
“I assure Rahul Gandhiji that we will fully support him in his onerous task of restoring India’s social harmony and economic development, he said, rejecting the culture of constant ‘self praise and jumlas’ (gimmicks), as against solid policy framework for driving the engine of growth,” he said.
Singh said the claim of doubling farm income by 2022 will require an agricultural growth rate of 14 per cent, which is nowhere in sight.
The party said expansion of its vote base was one of their biggest tasks. "In each constituency, we have to find people who have not voted for us and develop a strategy to reach out to them and win back their trust."
Meanwhile, a Congress source said the party was confident of an alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP) in Uttar Pradesh.
"The news of Akhilesh not wanting to ally with Congress is just posturing in an effort to get the maximum out of seat sharing," the source said.
Reacting to the news, the SP said, "If Congress wants any seats in UP in alliance, then it should accommodate us in assembly elections in all three states of MP, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan in a respectable manner."
(With PTI inputs)
